SI-BONE, Inc. Announces Updated Exclusive Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Evidence Street Opinion, and New Coverage Policies from Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield and Walmart Plans from BlueAdvantage Administrators of Arkansas

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Policies clarify that only iFuse Transiliac Triangular Implants are covered, and that no other products should be used based on published clinical evidence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., ( SIBN) a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacro-pelvic anatomy, today announced that Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) Evidence Street’s annual technology evidence review states that iFuse Transiliac Triangular Implants are the only implants for the treatment of SI joint pain with evidence sufficient to determine a meaningful improvement in the net health outcome. BCBSA has determined that the evidence is insufficient for any therapies or technologies that do not include transiliac placement of triangular implants.

Following this technology evidence review by BCBSA, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield and BlueAdvantage Administrators of Arkansas, the plan administrator for Walmart employees, updated their coverage policies for minimally invasive SI joint fusion from non-coverage, to covering exclusively when transiliac triangular implants are used. Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield joins a majority of other BCBSA plans in establishing iFuse as the only product which may be used to treat patients with SI joint pain.

“In 2018, BCBSA first published its annual technology evidence review that singled out iFuse triangular implants as the only SI joint fusion implant with sufficient evidence to determine a meaningful improvement in patients’ net health outcome,” said Jeffrey Zigler, Vice President of Market Access and Reimbursement. “This updated evidence review further clarifies that only SI joint fusion performed through a transiliac approach and using iFuse triangular implants has sufficient evidence. BCBSA now distinguishes the evidence for iFuse from implants that are screw-based, or that are not placed through a transiliac approach.”

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE ( SIBN) is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. In 2009, SI-BONE introduced the iFuse Implant System for minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint, shown to be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of people with chronic low back pain. Since then, more than 2,500 surgeons have performed a combined total of more than 60,000 SI joint fusion procedures. A unique body of evidence supports the iFuse Implant System, including two RCT’s and over 100 peer reviewed publications that has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with iFuse Triangular Implants. SI-BONE is leveraging its market leadership position in the surgical treatment of SI joint disorders, supported by this proprietary reimbursement advantage, to commercialize other devices intended for surgical treatment of related conditions of the human anatomy. For more information or to join our team, please visit us at www.si-bone.com.

For additional information about the company or products, including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2021 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:
Joe Powers, Vice President, Corporate Marketing
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Bacso
[email protected]

