Ethan Allen Celebrates 90 Years of Innovation With an Eye Toward the Future

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 4,500 associates convened to kick off the celebration of Ethan Allen's 90th year in business during a virtual convention held on December 8. Livestreamed around the globe, the event included presentations from manufacturing, logistics, retail, merchandising, marketing, and leadership teams.



Under the theme “90 Years of Innovation,” the convention opened with a video message and official proclamation from Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut, who honored the company’s New England roots while highlighting the company’s expansion over the past nine decades. He noted that Ethan Allen continues to manufacture about 75% of products in its nine North American workshops, even as the company’s footprint has expanded to include 302 Design Centers domestically and abroad.

Following a reading of the governor’s proclamation, Chairman, President and CEO Farooq Kathwari reviewed the company’s history, from its founding in Vermont in 1932 to its current position as one of the world’s leading interior design destinations. More than 1,500 Ethan Allen designers received a first look at the company’s upcoming product introductions, an inside look at Ethan Allen’s workshops and worldwide logistics network, and a preview of how the company will be celebrating its 90th year.

Top-performing designers were honored with Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Spirit Awards and recognized for outstanding design projects. The company also recognized four Golden Kite Award recipients from multiple parts of the company who have given between 15 and 45 years of exemplary service, embodying the Leadership Principles for which Ethan Allen is so well known.

“As Ethan Allen celebrates 90 years of innovation, we’re still known for the quality and craftsmanship of our furniture,” Kathwari stated. “We’re also known for exceptional personal service from design to delivery, now powered by innovative technology, and for our commitment to social responsibility and sustainable operations, and we are well positioned for growth in 2022 and beyond.”

