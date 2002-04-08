Ethan Allen Celebrates 90 Years of Innovation With an Eye Toward the Future

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ethan Allen Celebrates 90 Years of Innovation With an Eye Toward the Future

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 4,500 associates convened to kick off the celebration of Ethan Allen's 90th year in business during a virtual convention held on December 8. Livestreamed around the globe, the event included presentations from manufacturing, logistics, retail, merchandising, marketing, and leadership teams.

Under the theme “90 Years of Innovation,” the convention opened with a video message and official proclamation from Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut, who honored the company’s New England roots while highlighting the company’s expansion over the past nine decades. He noted that Ethan Allen continues to manufacture about 75% of products in its nine North American workshops, even as the company’s footprint has expanded to include 302 Design Centers domestically and abroad.

Following a reading of the governor’s proclamation, Chairman, President and CEO Farooq Kathwari reviewed the company’s history, from its founding in Vermont in 1932 to its current position as one of the world’s leading interior design destinations. More than 1,500 Ethan Allen designers received a first look at the company’s upcoming product introductions, an inside look at Ethan Allen’s workshops and worldwide logistics network, and a preview of how the company will be celebrating its 90th year.

Top-performing designers were honored with Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Spirit Awards and recognized for outstanding design projects. The company also recognized four Golden Kite Award recipients from multiple parts of the company who have given between 15 and 45 years of exemplary service, embodying the Leadership Principles for which Ethan Allen is so well known.

“As Ethan Allen celebrates 90 years of innovation, we’re still known for the quality and craftsmanship of our furniture,” Kathwari stated. “We’re also known for exceptional personal service from design to delivery, now powered by innovative technology, and for our commitment to social responsibility and sustainable operations, and we are well positioned for growth in 2022 and beyond.”

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of approximately 300 design centers in the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Contact:
Geri Moran
Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations
203-743-8374
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxMDkxNiM0NjExMjk2IzIwMTk1NDA=
Ethan-Allen.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment