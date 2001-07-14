Sinclair Sports Group Partners With Takis on National Signing Day Event

Sinclair Sports Group, a sales division of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) providing omni-channel solutions for advertisers, today announced a new partnership with snack brand Takis to become the title sponsor and “official snack partner” of its early National Signing Day event to be held on December 14 and 15. Additionally, Takis will sponsor live streaming coverage and exclusive content on Stadium and Bally Sports’ digital platforms.

The two-day Takis National Signing Day event, hosted at The Star in Frisco, Texas, will feature 25 of the nation's elite high school football athletes as they prepare to announce their school of choice. Adding to the excitement of the event, Takis will help elevate the on-site experience with unique branded activations, including: Takis Face the Intensity Skills Challenge where players can participate in a variety of competitions; Takis Players Lounge offering athletes a space to prepare for their big moment and sample snacks; as well as the Takis Purple Carpet where players will make their way to the Takis Hot Seat to announce their college decisions live.

Complementing the on-site event, Stadium will live-stream the players’ decisions and gather interviews for the Takis National Signing Day Special and Campus Insiders: National Signing Day Special, two Stadium originals. The Bally Sports digital team will also be on hand to gather behind-the-scenes content, plus player and coach interviews for its exclusive Takis branded content series debuting after the event.

“Takis aligns perfectly with the intensity and excitement of National Signing Day,” said Eric Welles, SVP of Digital Sales, Sinclair Sports. “We worked closely with the Takis team to authentically integrate their brand personality into the fabric of this event and are excited to feature them as the title sponsor.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Sinclair Sports on an event as exciting and intense as National College Signing Day,” said Sandra Peregrina Sepulveda, Marketing Director for Takis. “We look forward to seeing the top high school athletes in the nation showcase their unique talents at our Takis Face The Intensity Skills Challenge.”

Stadium will produce live streaming coverage in partnership with Goat Farm Productions, event owners of the Takis National Signing Day. As a New Jersey-based company, Goat Farm Productions has created some of the most iconic American sporting events that feature the next generation of sports stars.

"We are thrilled to be working with Sinclair Sports Group and its powerful sports portfolio to take National Signing Day to a whole new level," said Rich McGuinness, Goat Farm Chairman and creator of the U.S. Army Bowl. "We are so excited to feature Takis as our title sponsor and appreciate their support for our athletes.”

Takis National Signing Day Special will air live on Wednesday, December 15 at 8:00 AM ET across Stadium’s web and Twitter platforms at watchstadium.com and %40Stadium, as well as BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. The complete content schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, December 15

8:00 AM ET - Takis National Signing Day Special

Live from The Star in Frisco, TX, Stadium will deliver three hours of live coverage, featuring all 25 athletes and their decisions. Former coaches and scouts will break-down film, players’ skillsets and offer predictions for their impact at the next level.

Led by host Brendan Gulick, national recruiting analysts and evaluators Brandon Kornblue and Keith Miller will join expert offensive and defensive lineman evaluator, Mike Berry, longtime coach and expert offensive evaluator, Noel Mazzone, and expert defensive backs and linebackers evaluator, Greg Patrick.

6:00 PM ET - Campus Insiders: National Signing Day

The hour-long live show will break-down the day’s signings with coverage from the event. Host Camron Smith will anchor the coverage with Michael Felder providing insights and film analysis from the top prospects in the country. The crew will also be joined by Jordan Palmer and Matt Fortuna of The Athletic for additional breakdowns and analysis.

Following the Event

Takis branded content series

Led by Bally Sports digital talent, Annie Agar and Travelle Gaines, Bally Sports digital content exclusives will recap key moments from the Frisco event, highlighting players and their school of choice, plus much more.

Fans can also follow #TakisNSD across Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Facebook for exclusive and original content related to event.

About Sinclair Sports Group

Sinclair Sports Group – a sales division of Sinclair Broadcasting Group – is a national, regional, and omnichannel sports solution, providing brands the ability to reach fans 365 days a year. As curators of one of the largest collections of sports content in the U.S., Sinclair Sports Group’s properties deliver 13.4 billion impressions and 65,000+ hours of live sports content annually.

About Takis®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties: Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! and Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com%2FTakis.

About Goat Farm Sports

GOAT Farm Sports LLC, headquartered in New Jersey, is the creator and producer of elite-level youth and prep sports events, including The Ladies Ball National Girls Basketball Championship in partnership with the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, Takis National Signing Day, and the U.S. Army Bowl featuring the country's top high school football players launching in December 2022. GOAT Farm works with myriad partners and sponsors across multiple promotion channels, including live activation, social media engagement, and digital and broadcast content. Partners include the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, U.S. Army, Sinclair Media, Gatorade, Spalding, SportsThread, Hudl, and UDA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005968/en/