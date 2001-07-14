Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Major Lease at Three Ravinia in Atlanta, Georgia

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a new 15-year lease for approximately five floors and 127,000 square feet at its Three Ravinia office building in the central perimeter submarket of the Atlanta, Georgia MSA.

"This significant long-term lease further diversifies our already high-quality tenant base, creates material additional cash flows and enhances the value of this Class A asset,” said Joel Murphy, PAC’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited that Hapag-Lloyd has chosen Three Ravinia, Dunwoody and the Atlanta, Georgia MSA as its new North American headquarters. Three Ravinia offers a Class A office environment in the central perimeter market, which will become even more desirable as the considerable transportation infrastructure improvements in the area are completed in 2022. We look forward to Hapag-Lloyd's continued success and welcome them to our community.”

Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies, is expected to create approximately 250 new jobs in the region over the next several years as it establishes its new office presence at Three Ravinia. Initial occupancy is expected during the third quarter of 2022. With this lease, the property is now approximately 94% leased with an average weighted lease term of just over nine years.

Kyle Kenyon of CBRE represented PAC and Ellen Stern, Sam Holmes, Jon Springer and Andrew Kaplan, also with CBRE, represented Hapag-Lloyd.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers. Preferred Apartment Communities’ investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating multifamily real estate loans. As of September 30, 2021, the Company owned or was invested in 107 properties in 13 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "trend", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "goals", "objectives", "outlook" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Hapag-Lloyd lease and Three Ravinia property. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related federal, state and local government actions on PAC’s business operations and the economic conditions in the markets in which PAC operates; (b) PAC’s ability to mitigate the impacts arising from COVID-19; and (c) those disclosed in PAC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PAC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

