Slinger to Host Investor Strategy Update Call and Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on December 15, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Slinger to Host Investor Strategy Update Call and Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on December 15, 2021

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BALTIMORE, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger, ( SLBG) will provide a strategy update for investors and also report financial and operational results for its Second Fiscal Quarter 2022, which ended September 30, 2021.

Slinger’s earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Slinger investor relations website (https://slingerbagir.com/) at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern on December 15, 2021.

Management will host a webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will provide a detailed review of the Company’s “Watch, Play, Learn strategy, discuss the near and long-term opportunity for the combined Slinger, GAMEFACE A.I. and PlaySight companies, and also review second quarter results, followed by a Q&A with investors.

The call will be webcast through this direct link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1518898&tp_key=2d94c6a10c

Investors can submit questions ahead of time to [email protected].

Replay

Telephone replays of the call will be available beginning on December 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern through December 29, 2021.

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13725600
Replay Start: Wednesday December 15, 2021, 1:00 PM ET
Replay Expiry: Wednesday December 29, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

About Slinger

Slinger® is a leading connected sports company focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across tennis and other ball sports. Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities and is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020 for the Slinger Bag®. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie, the former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive, Slinger® is disrupting what are traditional global sports markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

Contact:
Slinger Investor Relations
(443) 407-7564
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxMDkyNyM0NjExMzc4IzUwMDA2OTk2NQ==
Slinger-Bag-Inc-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment