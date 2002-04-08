8i Acquisition 2 Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares, Warrants and Rights, Commencing December 14, 2021

Singapore, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. ( LAXXU) (the “Company”), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and led by Chief Executive Officer, Meng Dong (James) Tan, today announced that commencing December 14, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's ordinary shares, warrants and rights included in the units. No fractional rights or warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole rights and warrants will trade. The ordinary shares, warrants and rights that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbols “LAX,” “LAXXW,” and “LAXXR,”. Those units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "LAXXU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares, warrants and rights. The units began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “LAXXU” on November 22, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov .



About 8i Acquisition 2 Corp.

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

