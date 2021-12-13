Logo
Hyundai Releases Pricing for Highly Anticipated IONIQ 5 EV

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- IONIQ 5 Starts Below $33,000 Inclusive of Available $7,500 Federal Tax Credit

- More Than 300 Miles of EPA Estimated Driving Range Meets Varied Lifestyle Needs

- Ultra-Fast 800-Volt Multi-Charging (From 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes)

- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) Function Can Power Small Appliances, Devices and Even Charge Other EVs

- New E-GMP Platform Improves Performance, Enhances Driving Dynamics and Optimizes Interior Volume (Spaciousness of a Large Car in a Compact SUV)

- 58 kWh Battery Pack Standard Range Model Announced for U.S. Market*

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today revealed pricing, packaging and the 58kWh battery pack option for its highly anticipated IONIQ 5, an electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV). The addition of the 58kWh battery pack model provides a range of drive combinations to fit the needs of every customer. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh, and two electric motor layouts, either a rear motor only or both front and rear motors for all-wheel-drive. The IONIQ 5 SE Standard Range with the 58kWh battery pack starting price is $39,700, for an effective new price of $32,200, after the electric vehicle tax credit of $7,500 ($33,425 including delivery). The IONIQ 5 SE with its 77.4 kWh battery pack starts at $43,650 and drops to $36,150 after the federal tax credit ($37,375 including delivery). Eligibility for the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 is dependent on individual tax circumstances.

Hyundai_2022_IONIQ_5_side.jpg

The 2022 IONIQ 5 breaks new ground in the crossover segment with best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, more than 300 miles of range, and a sleek design that links past, present and future. The IONIQ 5 goes on sale in late December.

2022 IONIQ 5 Pricing

Model

Electric
Powertrain

Drivetrain

Driving
Range
(mi.)

MSRP

SE Standard Range*

168HP rear motor

RWD

220

$39,700

SE

225HP rear motor

RWD

303

$43,650

SE

320HP dual motor

AWD

256

$47,150

SEL

225HP rear motor

RWD

303

$45,900

SEL

320HP dual motor

AWD

256

$49,400

Limited

225HP rear motor

RWD

303

$50,600

Limited

320HP dual motor

AWD

256

$54,500

Freight charges for the 2022MY IONIQ 5 are $1,225.

Generous Standard Equipment Levels to Attract a Broad Electric Vehicle Audience
IONIQ 5 includes unexpected levels of standard equipment. Key standard features include:

  • 800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging
  • 19-inch aero wheels
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation with EV technology display
  • Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Bluelink® connected car system with remote charge access
  • Highway Drive Assist 1 & Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Machine Learning
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
  • Blind-spot Collision Avoidance-Assist / Safe Exit Assist
  • Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist
  • Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
  • Parametric Pixel LED lighting elements
  • Auto Flush Door Handles & Hidden Charge Port Door
  • Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America's growing network of chargers

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®
Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

  • America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty
  • Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations
  • IONIQ 5's electric battery is covered by Hyundai's 10-year, 100K mile powertrain warranty

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

* The 2022 model year IONIQ 5 Standard Range model will be available in the spring of 2022.

Hyundai_2022_IONIQ_5_back.jpg

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA05939&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-releases-pricing-for-highly-anticipated-ioniq-5-ev-301443497.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA05939&Transmission_Id=202112131608PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA05939&DateId=20211213
