PTC Appoints Michal Katz to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PTC Appoints Michal Katz to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Michal Katz to its Board of Directors effective February 8, 2022.

Michal_Katz.jpg

With a career spanning more than 20 years on Wall Street, Katz has emerged as a seasoned and trusted advisor to companies and boards in the areas of corporate finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and digital transformation. Katz currently leads Investment and Corporate Banking for Mizuho Americas, a unit of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of the largest financial institutions in the world. In this role, she is responsible for all Mizuho's banking activity throughout the US, Canada, and Latin America, including investment grade and non-investment grade loans, equity and debt offerings in the capital markets, securitizations, and mergers and acquisitions.

"PTC is a dynamic company that is constantly looking to innovate to spur growth," said Jim Heppelmann, PTC president and CEO. "Michal's perspectives on mergers and acquisitions and deep understanding of capital structures will be very helpful as we seek to fuel our continued innovation. We are pleased to add Michal to our board as we look to enter our next chapter of growth and shareholder value creation."

Prior to Mizuho, Katz was co-head of the Global Technology Investment Banking Group at RBC Capital Markets, where she built a global practice, advising and supporting leading and emerging technology companies. Prior to RBC, Katz was a managing director at Barclays and Lehman Brothers, where she was head of the global software practice in the Technology Investment Banking Group. Before that she spent several years practicing corporate law.

"PTC has a tremendous history of transforming itself to capitalize on emerging technology trends," said Katz. "Throughout my career, I have helped companies like PTC leverage capital strategies to drive growth and unlock value. I look forward to supporting the company as it seeks to accelerate its latest transformation journey to SaaS."

Katz is widely recognized for her professional experience, including as one of the Most Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker, one of the Most Influential Corporate Directors by WomenInc., and one of the Notable Women in Banking and Finance by Crain's New York Business. She currently serves as an independent director on the board of Nuance Communications and serves on the board of the GRAMMY Museum, a not-for-profit arm of the Recording Academy, where she chairs the Finance Committee.

Katz received her BA with honors from Binghamton University and JD from New York University School of Law.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

Media Contact
Corporate Communications
Greg Payne
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Investor Relations
Matt Shimao
[email protected]

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

ptc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE05836&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-appoints-michal-katz-to-board-of-directors-301443489.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE05836&Transmission_Id=202112131600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE05836&DateId=20211213
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment