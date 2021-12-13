PTC Appoints Michal Katz to Board of Directors

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Michal Katz to its Board of Directors effective February 8, 2022.

With a career spanning more than 20 years on Wall Street, Katz has emerged as a seasoned and trusted advisor to companies and boards in the areas of corporate finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and digital transformation. Katz currently leads Investment and Corporate Banking for Mizuho Americas, a unit of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of the largest financial institutions in the world. In this role, she is responsible for all Mizuho's banking activity throughout the US, Canada, and Latin America, including investment grade and non-investment grade loans, equity and debt offerings in the capital markets, securitizations, and mergers and acquisitions.

"PTC is a dynamic company that is constantly looking to innovate to spur growth," said Jim Heppelmann, PTC president and CEO. "Michal's perspectives on mergers and acquisitions and deep understanding of capital structures will be very helpful as we seek to fuel our continued innovation. We are pleased to add Michal to our board as we look to enter our next chapter of growth and shareholder value creation."

Prior to Mizuho, Katz was co-head of the Global Technology Investment Banking Group at RBC Capital Markets, where she built a global practice, advising and supporting leading and emerging technology companies. Prior to RBC, Katz was a managing director at Barclays and Lehman Brothers, where she was head of the global software practice in the Technology Investment Banking Group. Before that she spent several years practicing corporate law.

"PTC has a tremendous history of transforming itself to capitalize on emerging technology trends," said Katz. "Throughout my career, I have helped companies like PTC leverage capital strategies to drive growth and unlock value. I look forward to supporting the company as it seeks to accelerate its latest transformation journey to SaaS."

Katz is widely recognized for her professional experience, including as one of the Most Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker, one of the Most Influential Corporate Directors by WomenInc., and one of the Notable Women in Banking and Finance by Crain's New York Business. She currently serves as an independent director on the board of Nuance Communications and serves on the board of the GRAMMY Museum, a not-for-profit arm of the Recording Academy, where she chairs the Finance Committee.

Katz received her BA with honors from Binghamton University and JD from New York University School of Law.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

Media Contact

Corporate Communications

Greg Payne

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

Matt Shimao

[email protected]

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-appoints-michal-katz-to-board-of-directors-301443489.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.