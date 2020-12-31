Rollins, Inc. Acquisition Expands Northwest Exterminating into South Florida

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial service company announced today that it recently completed the purchase of seven branches in Southeast and Southwest Florida from Hulett Environmental Services, Inc. Based in West Palm Beach, Hulett retained its core operations and will continue to serve communities from Palm Beach County to Vero Beach.

This expansion into South Florida will be an acquisition under Northwest Exterminating. Commenting on this matter, Tim Hulett said "I was pleased to team up with Northwest Exterminating to achieve my goals. While this was a difficult decision, this transaction allows me to balance the demands of continuing to lead Hulett with my strong desire to spend more time with my family." The purchased branches will be rebranded during 2022 and become part of Northwest Exterminating's southeastern platform business led by Stanford Phillips and his exceptional team.

"Our strategy of connecting with leading companies like Hulett to create a future that is good for customers, teammates, and their families, continues to be the foundation of our acquisition success. Liz and Tim Hulett have built an exceptional family pest control business, and we are thankful that they chose to work with us to achieve all of their goals," said Stanford Phillips, Co-President of Northwest Exterminating.

Kemp Anderson Consulting acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Hulett.

