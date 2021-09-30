Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 Buys Align Technology Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Sea, Sells PTC Inc, FMC Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ALGN, ZI, SE,

ALGN, ZI, SE, Added Positions: HUBS, LLY, DAL, ABNB, AAPL, FTV, WMB, RBLX, EL, QCOM, EADSF, SQ, TSLA, TFC, RNR, CCK, OKTA, DOCU, RCL,

HUBS, LLY, DAL, ABNB, AAPL, FTV, WMB, RBLX, EL, QCOM, EADSF, SQ, TSLA, TFC, RNR, CCK, OKTA, DOCU, RCL, Reduced Positions: UBER, FB, LVMHF, TWLO, PYPL, GM, MTCH, DIS, SLM, BX, CI, BAC, MMC, LULU, SHOP, FDX, AMZN, JCI, ADYYF, EMR, ROST, NVDA, MCD, ACC, CSCO, RTX, ADBE, SNOW, OTIS, GOOG, GOOGL, MELI, MA, NFLX, NKE,

UBER, FB, LVMHF, TWLO, PYPL, GM, MTCH, DIS, SLM, BX, CI, BAC, MMC, LULU, SHOP, FDX, AMZN, JCI, ADYYF, EMR, ROST, NVDA, MCD, ACC, CSCO, RTX, ADBE, SNOW, OTIS, GOOG, GOOGL, MELI, MA, NFLX, NKE, Sold Out: PTC, FMC, AFRM, SPOT, RNG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Align Technology Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Sea, HubSpot Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells PTC Inc, FMC Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Variable Contract Account 10. As of 2021Q3, Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 owns 94 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRUDENTIAL VARIABLE CONTRACT ACCOUNT 10's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prudential+variable+contract+account+10/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,957 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,039 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 28,619 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 19,613 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,266 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $629.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,286 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 160.59%. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $726.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 36,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $68.37 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $72.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 80.73%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $111.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 10 sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.