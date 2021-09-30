DWS CROCI(R) International VIP Buys Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Tokyo Electron, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB SA, Ono Pharmaceutical Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP Buys Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Tokyo Electron, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB SA, Ono Pharmaceutical Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company DWS CROCI(R) International VIP (Current Portfolio) buys Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Tokyo Electron, Sanofi SA, CRH PLC, sells Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB SA, Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Shionogi during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DWS CROCI(R) International VIP. As of 2021Q3, DWS CROCI(R) International VIP owns 65 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DWS CROCI(R) International VIP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dws+croci%28r%29+international+vip/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DWS CROCI(R) International VIP
  1. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316) - 112,256 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  2. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 10,116 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Toyota Industries Corp (6201) - 42,732 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  4. BNP Paribas (BNP) - 54,306 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  5. BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 105,483 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (ROG)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $377.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 10,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Novartis AG (NOVN)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 23,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42820 and $56470, with an estimated average price of $47878.6. The stock is now traded at around $62690.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sanofi SA (SAN)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $86.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 13,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CRH PLC (CRGI)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.25 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $43.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Beiersdorf AG (BEI)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Beiersdorf AG. The purchase prices were between $95.52 and $106.95, with an estimated average price of $102.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nitto Denko Corp (6988)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP added to a holding in Nitto Denko Corp by 88.37%. The purchase prices were between $7970 and $9410, with an estimated average price of $8367.78. The stock is now traded at around $8590.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sonic Healthcare Ltd (SHL)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP added to a holding in Sonic Healthcare Ltd by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.96 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $528 and $680.6, with an estimated average price of $609.3.

Sold Out: UCB SA (UCB)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in UCB SA. The sale prices were between $87.9 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $93.7.

Sold Out: Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4528)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2450 and $2751.5, with an estimated average price of $2571.02.

Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (7203)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $1783 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1961.55.

Sold Out: Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Shionogi & Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5669 and $7654, with an estimated average price of $6540.13.

Sold Out: Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1)

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Deutsche Boerse AG. The sale prices were between $139.4 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $145.



Here is the complete portfolio of DWS CROCI(R) International VIP. Also check out:

1. DWS CROCI(R) International VIP's Undervalued Stocks
2. DWS CROCI(R) International VIP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DWS CROCI(R) International VIP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DWS CROCI(R) International VIP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider