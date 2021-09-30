DWS CROCI(R) International VIP Buys Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Tokyo Electron, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB SA, Ono Pharmaceutical Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Tokyo Electron, Sanofi SA, CRH PLC, sells Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB SA, Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Shionogi during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DWS CROCI(R) International VIP. As of 2021Q3, DWS CROCI(R) International VIP owns 65 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DWS CROCI(R) International VIP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dws+croci%28r%29+international+vip/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316) - 112,256 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 10,116 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Toyota Industries Corp (6201) - 42,732 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% BNP Paribas (BNP) - 54,306 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 105,483 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $377.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 10,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 23,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42820 and $56470, with an estimated average price of $47878.6. The stock is now traded at around $62690.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $86.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 13,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.25 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $43.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Beiersdorf AG. The purchase prices were between $95.52 and $106.95, with an estimated average price of $102.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP added to a holding in Nitto Denko Corp by 88.37%. The purchase prices were between $7970 and $9410, with an estimated average price of $8367.78. The stock is now traded at around $8590.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP added to a holding in Sonic Healthcare Ltd by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.96 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $528 and $680.6, with an estimated average price of $609.3.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in UCB SA. The sale prices were between $87.9 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $93.7.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2450 and $2751.5, with an estimated average price of $2571.02.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $1783 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1961.55.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Shionogi & Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5669 and $7654, with an estimated average price of $6540.13.

DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Deutsche Boerse AG. The sale prices were between $139.4 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $145.