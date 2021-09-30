DWS CROCI(R) International VIP Buys Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Tokyo Electron, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB SA, Ono Pharmaceutical Co

- New Purchases: ROG, NOVN, 8035, SAN, CRGI, BEI, TW., MTL, RMG,
- Added Positions: 6988, 1928, 6758, ERIC B, SHL, ADEN, 4578, HEN3, 9433, QIA, 8001, 4503, BBVA, DPW, SWMA, ACA, BN, BDEV, SAN, 3382, 4063, ITV, V03, NOKIA, HEI, FRE, 4502, PSN, TFI, PNL, ENGI, RIO, 4324, 8306, SRG, FERG, CBA, BNZL, NAB, IMB, KGF, SOLB, HOLN, MRK, BA.,
- Reduced Positions: BHP, 8316, KPN,
- Sold Out: NOVO B, UCB, 4528, 7203, 4507, DB1, RKT, CRG, ALFA, JMAT, TEVA, 4519, SMIN, KER,
These are the top 5 holdings of DWS CROCI(R) International VIP
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316) - 112,256 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 10,116 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Toyota Industries Corp (6201) - 42,732 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- BNP Paribas (BNP) - 54,306 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 105,483 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $377.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 10,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Novartis AG (NOVN)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 23,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42820 and $56470, with an estimated average price of $47878.6. The stock is now traded at around $62690.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sanofi SA (SAN)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $86.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 13,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CRH PLC (CRGI)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.25 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $43.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Beiersdorf AG (BEI)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP initiated holding in Beiersdorf AG. The purchase prices were between $95.52 and $106.95, with an estimated average price of $102.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nitto Denko Corp (6988)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP added to a holding in Nitto Denko Corp by 88.37%. The purchase prices were between $7970 and $9410, with an estimated average price of $8367.78. The stock is now traded at around $8590.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sonic Healthcare Ltd (SHL)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP added to a holding in Sonic Healthcare Ltd by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.96 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $528 and $680.6, with an estimated average price of $609.3.Sold Out: UCB SA (UCB)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in UCB SA. The sale prices were between $87.9 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $93.7.Sold Out: Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4528)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2450 and $2751.5, with an estimated average price of $2571.02.Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (7203)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $1783 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1961.55.Sold Out: Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Shionogi & Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5669 and $7654, with an estimated average price of $6540.13.Sold Out: Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1)
DWS CROCI(R) International VIP sold out a holding in Deutsche Boerse AG. The sale prices were between $139.4 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $145.
Here is the complete portfolio of DWS CROCI(R) International VIP. Also check out:
