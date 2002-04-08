Logo
American National offers information and resources after Midwest Storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the storms that caused catastrophic damages to Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois. We hope you will find the following informational resources helpful while dealing with the aftermath of these storms. Please be advised to follow the orders of local authorities.

If you are an American National policyholder:

There are several ways to report a claim (to ensure efficient claims service, check that your login credentials are up to date):

  1. Mobile: Use the AN Mobile app, available for free at the Apple App store or Google Play. An account is required.
  2. Online: Go to AmericanNational.com and login to your account. To create an account, go to AmericanNational.com > Customer Login > Personal Insurance – Log In > Register.
  3. Phone: Call the 24-hour claims hotline at 1.800.333.2860.
  4. Email: [email protected]


The Insurance Information Institute offers the follow tips for navigating the process after a tornado:

1. Contact your insurer to get the claims process started. Insurers can be contacted via their toll-free number, app or website.

2. Take photos of any damage. A photographic record is useful when making insurance claims.

3. Make a detailed list of all damaged or destroyed personal property. If you have a home inventory, it will be extremely useful. Don’t throw out damaged property until you have met with an adjuster.

4. Discuss coverage for temporary housing with your insurer. Your insurance can help you move out of shelters and obtain housing while you rebuild. Keep your hotel and meal receipts.

5. Work with an adjuster. Adjusters will walk you through the claims process, answer questions, estimate damage, and settle your claim.

About American National

American National Group, Inc. is the corporate parent of the American National companies, which include American National Insurance Company and its insurance affiliates. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, is licensed in all states except New York. American National offers a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. The American National companies operate in all 50 states.

American National established a dedicated property and casualty division in 1973 with American National Property and Casualty Company, Springfield, MO. This company serves 38 states not including NY. To better serve the unique insurance needs of the agricultural market, American National acquired the Farm Family group of insurance companies based in NY in 2001. For corporate and investor relations information, please visit American National’s website at www.AmericanNational.com.

CONTACT: Jeff Mills, Senior Vice President – Chief P&C Claims Officer
417.887.4990, Ext. 2199
[email protected]
