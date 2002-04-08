SEACOR Marine Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced that it has published its Inaugural Sustainability Report. The report documents SEACOR Marine’s recent achievements in three areas: SEACOR Marine’s commitment to employees, environmental impact and responsibility as a global citizen.



SEACOR Marine’s Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented: “We are excited to share our continued progress towards our environmental, social and governance goals. As an industry leader in hybrid power solutions and a trusted global operator, SEACOR Marine plays a critical role in helping our clients operate in increasingly environmentally efficient ways. Our focus on doing right by our customers, investors, employees and the communities where we operate is matched by our commitment to ensuring safe and reliable transportation services through an energy-efficient fleet. I am thankful for the efforts of the Sustainability Council, our employees and all of our partners, and grateful for this opportunity to highlight the great work we do. This progress reflects our ongoing commitment to continuously building upon and enhancing our environmental, social and governance program.”

Highlights from SEACOR Marine’s Inaugural Sustainability Report include:

Our People: SEACOR Marine believes in ensuring an inclusive culture where employees from every background can contribute to their fullest potential with equal and diversified employment opportunities for all. The report outlines the Company’s formalization of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Committee, recruiting and hiring procedures, current employee diversity metrics and SEACOR Marine’s commitment to enhancing the employee experience.





Our Environment: SEACOR Marine aligns its strategy with its focus on environmental sustainability through investment in green technology and operational changes to minimize its impact. Since 2015, SEACOR Marine has invested over $24 million to optimize fleet efficiency, including investment in hybrid platform supply vessels. In 2020, SEACOR Marine implemented data collection of fuel oil consumption and carbon emissions for all vessels. It also launched a waste reduction campaign and implemented and enhanced ballast water treatment systems across the SEACOR Marine fleet. The report further details the Company's progress towards the reduction of vessel fuel consumption and waste across its shoreside and offshore operations.





Social Responsibility: SEACOR Marine is committed to operating responsibly and with integrity as a community partner. The Company was proud to become a signatory to the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change in early 2021. SEACOR Marine also recently published Environmental Policy, Corporate Responsibility, Climate Change and Human Rights Statements and has begun developing a Supplier Code of Conduct, a Responsible Procurement Policy and a Responsible Procurement and Supplier Training Program.



The report is aligned with the industry-specific standard for the oil and gas services sector as set by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and also identifies the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) that most closely align with the Company’s values and responsible business practices.

To learn more about SEACOR Marine’s ESG efforts and sustainability practices, please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at https://seacormarine.com/esg.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

