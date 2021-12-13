PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction Lone Star.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/spx-flow-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges SPX FLOW's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet SPX FLOW shareholders will receive only $86.50 per share an all-cash transaction valued at $3.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for SPX FLOW by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if SPX FLOW accepts a superior bid. SPX FLOW insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of SPX FLOW's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for SPX FLOW.

If you own SPX FLOW common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/spx-flow-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-spx-flow-inc--has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-lone-star-301443540.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP