Enchanted Princess Officially Named in Original Production from Princess Cruises "Our World, Enchanted"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

45-Minute Show Now Available to Watch On Demand

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Princess, the fifth royal-class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, was officially named in a ceremony and celebration as part of an original production "Our World, Enchanted," that premiered earlier today on the cruise line's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Princess_Cruises___Enchanted_Naming_Celebration.jpg

"Our World, Enchanted" is now available to watch on demand here. Hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess Cruise Director Dan Falconer, the show introduces viewers to the innovative features and amenities of the MedallionClass ship, shares some of the history of Princess as an industry and destination leader and culminates in the official naming to welcome Enchanted Princess into the Princess global fleet.

The ceremony honors three members of The Explorers Club who serve as the godmothers of Enchanted Princess. The notable godmothers have been recognized for their achievements in expeditions, oceanography and mapping the oceans – Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr. Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin.

"Our World, Enchanted" includes appearances by newly appointed Princess Cruises President John Padgett, Group President Jan Swartz and Commodore Nick Nash, and provides a look into the beautifully designed interiors, elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and craft cocktails available on Enchanted Princess.

The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship represents an evolution of the design platform used for her sister ships – Royal Princess (2013), Regal Princess (2014), Majestic Princess (2017) and Sky Princess (2019) – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess. The ship's inaugural cruise season began Nov. 10, with various 10-day Southern Caribbean itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale.

More information about Enchanted Princess can be found at www.princess.com/enchanted.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

EDITOR'S NOTE: B-roll of the naming ceremony can be found here, and images can be found here.

About Princess Cruises:
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated oncurrent Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

Princess_and_Corporate_Group_Our_World_Enchanted.jpg

Princess_Cruises_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA05666&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enchanted-princess-officially-named-in-original-production-from-princess-cruises-our-world-enchanted-301443395.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA05666&Transmission_Id=202112131705PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA05666&DateId=20211213
