Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) Buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Investment company Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series). As of 2021Q3, Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) owns 9 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+peak+retirement+2035+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund
  1. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 49,054 shares, 30.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.67%
  2. Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) - 29,201 shares, 17.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33%
  3. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 33,963 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.04%
  4. PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG) - 22,777 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.77%
  5. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) - 11,847 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.78%
Added: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)

Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 22,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX)

Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 18,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund. Also check out:

1. Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund keeps buying
