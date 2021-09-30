Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) Buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

For the details of Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+peak+retirement+2035+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund
- Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 49,054 shares, 30.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.67%
- Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) - 29,201 shares, 17.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33%
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 33,963 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.04%
- PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG) - 22,777 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.77%
- Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) - 11,847 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.78%
Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 22,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX)
Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 18,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.
