ON AB Small Cap Portfolio Buys Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Switch Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Sells , II-VI Inc, Installed Building Products Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio Buys Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Switch Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Sells , II-VI Inc, Installed Building Products Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company ON AB Small Cap Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Switch Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Riskified, ChampionX Corp, sells , II-VI Inc, Installed Building Products Inc, GameStop Corp, MKS Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ON AB Small Cap Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, ON AB Small Cap Portfolio owns 492 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ON AB Small Cap Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/on+ab+small+cap+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ON AB Small Cap Portfolio
  1. Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 9,880 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  2. John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) - 11,210 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27%
  3. Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 10,240 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
  4. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 22,370 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.53%
  5. Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 7,845 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95%
New Purchase: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (RYAN)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 25,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: StepStone Group Inc (STEP)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in StepStone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Riskified Ltd (RSKD)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Riskified Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $22.9. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amplitude Inc (AMPL)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 331.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.62 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BlackLine Inc (BL)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in BlackLine Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $105.62 and $126.23, with an estimated average price of $114.91. The stock is now traded at around $104.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Outset Medical Inc (OM)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.56 and $60.7, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc by 31.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $32.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (QTS)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.

Sold Out: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $140.42 and $170.77, with an estimated average price of $153.66.

Sold Out: Eargo Inc (EAR)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Eargo Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $38.71, with an estimated average price of $26.78.

Sold Out: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $21.27.

Reduced: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Installed Building Products Inc by 81.46%. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $127.43, with an estimated average price of $119.26. The stock is now traded at around $137.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 1,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 81.4%. The sale prices were between $104.62 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 1,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Saia Inc (SAIA)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Saia Inc by 33.94%. The sale prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $325.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 5,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: The RealReal Inc (REAL)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 69.82%. The sale prices were between $11.69 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 10,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 33.05%. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $188.92. The stock is now traded at around $234.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 5,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 33.7%. The sale prices were between $138.04 and $160.15, with an estimated average price of $150.21. The stock is now traded at around $199.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 4,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ON AB Small Cap Portfolio. Also check out:

1. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ON AB Small Cap Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider