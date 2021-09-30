ON AB Small Cap Portfolio Buys Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Switch Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Sells , II-VI Inc, Installed Building Products Inc

New Purchases: RYAN, SWCH, STEP, RSKD, CHX, AMPL, ERAS, SGHT, CYTK, TBK, STAR, LGND, DFIN, LDL, HZO, EPAY, OXM, HCC, THS, JRVR, WRLD, INT, TRMK, CNK, GNL, STRA, PSMT, MSEX, ATGE, CXW, CTS, ASTE, EBIX, AMWD, BLFS, NSP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Switch Inc, StepStone Group Inc, Riskified, ChampionX Corp, sells , II-VI Inc, Installed Building Products Inc, GameStop Corp, MKS Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ON AB Small Cap Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, ON AB Small Cap Portfolio owns 492 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 9,880 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) - 11,210 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27% Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 10,240 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 22,370 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.53% Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 7,845 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95%

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 25,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in StepStone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Riskified Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $22.9. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 331.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.62 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in BlackLine Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $105.62 and $126.23, with an estimated average price of $114.91. The stock is now traded at around $104.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.56 and $60.7, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc by 31.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $32.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $140.42 and $170.77, with an estimated average price of $153.66.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Eargo Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $38.71, with an estimated average price of $26.78.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $21.27.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Installed Building Products Inc by 81.46%. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $127.43, with an estimated average price of $119.26. The stock is now traded at around $137.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 1,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 81.4%. The sale prices were between $104.62 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 1,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Saia Inc by 33.94%. The sale prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $325.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 5,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 69.82%. The sale prices were between $11.69 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 10,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 33.05%. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $188.92. The stock is now traded at around $234.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 5,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON AB Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 33.7%. The sale prices were between $138.04 and $160.15, with an estimated average price of $150.21. The stock is now traded at around $199.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. ON AB Small Cap Portfolio still held 4,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.