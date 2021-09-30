Logo
ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio Buys Dynatrace Inc, Chart Industries Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Sells Zendesk Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, MKS Instruments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Dynatrace Inc, Chart Industries Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, sells Zendesk Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, MKS Instruments Inc, United Rentals Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio owns 579 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/on+ab+mid+cap+core+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio
  1. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 21,704 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.72%
  2. MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 1,849 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%
  3. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 2,680 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.79%
  4. Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 4,390 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.28%
  5. Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 1,530 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.62%
New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.64 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $172.24. The stock is now traded at around $160.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.27 and $47.55, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.27 and $47.55, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ITT Inc (ITT)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.67 and $99.48, with an estimated average price of $93.82. The stock is now traded at around $100.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.33 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $63.21. The stock is now traded at around $57.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 577.40%. The purchase prices were between $58.22 and $73.97, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 78.72%. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $42.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio added to a holding in Signature Bank by 443.33%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $295.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 177.98%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio added to a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc by 57.82%. The purchase prices were between $95.47 and $112.33, with an estimated average price of $104.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $146.49 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $172.08. The stock is now traded at around $142.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79.

Sold Out: Sterling Bancorp (STL)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $158.4 and $218.16, with an estimated average price of $183.99.

Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio. Also check out:

1. ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ON AB Mid Cap Core Portfolio keeps buying
