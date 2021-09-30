ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio Buys Honeywell International Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , Fox Corp

New Purchases: HON, CRWD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Honeywell International Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells , , Fox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio owns 102 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 267,385 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,558 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,192 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.65% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 20,053 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,179 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.9%

ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $209.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 16,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $198.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.