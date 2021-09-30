ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio Buys Honeywell International Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , Fox Corp

- New Purchases: HON, CRWD,
- Added Positions: ADI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, NVDA, GOOGL, TSLA, PYPL, ADBE, CMCSA, NFLX, CSCO, INTC, PEP, AVGO, TMUS, TXN, COST, QCOM, CHTR, AMGN, INTU, AMAT, SBUX, AMD, ISRG, BKNG, LRCX, MU, MRNA, MDLZ, ADP, ZM, MELI, GILD, JD, ATVI, NXPI, CSX, FISV, ADSK, BIDU, EBAY, VRTX, DOCU, KHC, KDP, KLAC, BIIB, REGN, IDXX, ORLY, ROST, SNPS, CTAS, MNST, PDD, ALGN, WBA, WDAY, MRVL, MAR, LULU, EA, EXC, AEP, ASML, ILMN, XEL, XLNX, PAYX, CDNS, MTCH, MCHP, DXCM, NTES, CTSH, ANSS, TEAM, FAST, DLTR, CPRT, VRSK, VRSN, PTON, CERN, SPLK, SWKS, SIRI, SGEN, PCAR, CDW, TCOM, FOX, CHKP, INCY, OKTA, FOXA,
- Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM,
For the details of ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/on+nasdaq-100+index+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 267,385 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,558 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,192 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.65%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 20,053 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,179 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.9%
ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $209.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 16,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $198.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (MXIM)
ON Nasdaq-100 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.
