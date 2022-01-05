Landec Corporation Announces Sale of Curation Foods' Fresh Packaged Salads and Vegetables Business for $73.5 Million in Cash

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Landec Corporation Announces Sale of Curation Foods' Fresh Packaged Salads and Vegetables Business for $73.5 Million in Cash

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Strategic sale results in a CDMO-focused company aligned with attractive growth categories and end markets
Net proceeds from the sale will be allocated towards debt pay down, resulting in significant deleveraging
Announces fiscal second quarter earnings call on January 5, 2022

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation ( LNDC) (“Landec” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company focused on its growing Lifecore Biomedical (“Lifecore”) business – a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials – today announced that it has completed the sale of its Curation Food’s fresh packaged salads and vegetables business for $73.5 million in cash to Taylor Farms Retail, Inc. (“Taylor Farms”). Net proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay borrowings under the Company’s credit facility, which the Company believes will drive significant deleveraging and strengthen the Company’s financial position, allowing management to devote even greater resources and investment to Lifecore.

Dr. Albert Bolles, Chief Executive Officer of Landec Corporation, said, “Closing on this transaction today marks an important milestone in Project SWIFT – the Company’s framework for enhancing the value and performance of the Curation Foods business – and demonstrates ongoing efforts to extract value from our non-core assets and re-orient the Company around our rapidly growing Lifecore Biomedical business. We will be deploying the net proceeds from the sale directly toward debt paydown, which will reduce our balance sheet leverage and allow us to channel our resources to more fully support the growth and expansion of the Lifecore Biomedical business. While there’s more work to do, the Company is laser-focused on the business and assets that are growing at a greater rate, produce more attractive margins, and have value that is presently underappreciated. Going forward, we will maintain our continued commitment to maximize the value of our Lifecore and remaining Curation Foods businesses. We are excited about the path ahead.”

Transaction Highlights
The transaction included the sale of all of the assets exclusively associated with Curation Foods’ core fresh vegetable bag, tray, and salad businesses, including its flagship brand Eat Smart®, representing revenue of approximately $366 million in the trailing twelve month period ended August 29, 2021. The transaction does not include the Company’s avocado products or technology businesses (Yucatan Foods, O Olive Oil & Vinegar®, and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology), which the Company has retained. The Company also has agreed to provide certain customary transition services to Taylor Farms related to the Business for up to six months, in exchange for a monthly fee.

John D. Morberg, Chief Financial Officer of Landec Corporation, stated, “We are pleased to complete this sale and simultaneously pay down debt by $67.9 million, net, after deducting for total transaction related costs and debt prepayment fees. This is a major step in simplifying the business and has an immediate effect of reducing our leverage ratio, which we believe will provide Landec with greater financial flexibility to achieve our long-term growth and value objectives at Lifecore.”

Curation Foods’ results of operations related to the assets sold will be reported as discontinued operations beginning in the fiscal third quarter of 2022.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Landec.

Fiscal Second Quarter Conference Call
Landec Corporation will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results and implications of the transaction on January 5, 2022, including updated guidance for the go-forward business. The live webcast can be accessed via Landec’s website on the Investor Events & Presentations page. The webcast will be available for 30 days.

Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Direct Webcast link: http://ir.Landec.com/events.cfm

To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial toll-free: 1-877-407-3982 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (International). Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time so the operator can register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty with the webcast or connecting to the call, please contact ICR at (646) 277-1263.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, January 12, by calling toll-free: 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.)or 1-412-317-6671 (International), and entering code13725662.

About Landec Corporation
Landec Corporation ( LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. and Curation Foods, Inc. Landec designs, develops, manufactures and sells products for the biopharmaceutical and food industries. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods brands include Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products and O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products. For more information about the Company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbor created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other safe harbors under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including such factors among others, as the timing and expenses associated with operations, the ability of the Company to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with Taylor Farms, future liabilities that may arise from the transaction with Taylor Farms, including from indemnification or retained assets, the ability of the Company to perform any remaining obligations pursuant to the transaction with Taylor Farms, the ability to successfully operate the remaining Curation Foods businesses, litigation that may arise from the transaction with Taylor Farms, the ability to achieve acceptance of the Company’s new products in the market place, weather conditions that can affect the supply and price of produce, government regulations affecting our business, the timing of regulatory approvals, uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the impact of our responses to it, the ability to successfully integrate Yucatan Foods into the Curation Foods business, and the mix between domestic and international sales. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Landec Corp. Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Jeff Sonnek
(646) 277-1263
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxMTAzMCM0NjExMjkzIzIwMDc3NTY=
Landec-Corporation.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment