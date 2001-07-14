The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAAS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In February 2021, Cloopen conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 23 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) at $16 per ADS.

On March 26, 2021, Cloopen released its 2020 fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2020 – more than a month before the IPO. Cloopen reported revenues of $39.6 million, $2 million short of analysts’ consensus, as well as net losses of $46.8 million (a 466.9% year-over-year increase), and operating expenses of $27.6 million (a 30% year-over-year increase).

On this news, Cloopen’s shares fell $14.42, or 18.5%, to close at $11.75 per ADS on March 26, 2021.

On May 10, 2021, Cloopen filed its 2020 annual report, revealing that its dollar-based net customer retention rate for recurring solutions fell from 102.7% in 2019 to 86.8% in 2020, which meant that Cloopen’s purportedly “loyal” customer base was not “expand[ing]” into additional solutions and the Company’s growth strategy was not effective.

On this news, Cloopen’s shares closed at $8.97 per ADS on May 12, 2021. Since the IPO, Cloopen’s ADSs have traded as low as $2.70 per ADS, an 80% decline from the $16 IPO price.

