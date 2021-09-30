Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, DT Midstream Inc, Keyera Corp, Sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, DCP Midstream LP, NextEra Energy Partners LP

New Purchases: DTM, KEY, NS, SHLX,

DTM, KEY, NS, SHLX, Added Positions: PSXP, ET, PAA, KMI, TRGP, ENB, HEP, WMB,

PSXP, ET, PAA, KMI, TRGP, ENB, HEP, WMB, Reduced Positions: PBA, DCP, ETRN, LNG, MMP, TRP, EPD, HESM, EVA, MPLX, RTLR,

PBA, DCP, ETRN, LNG, MMP, TRP, EPD, HESM, EVA, MPLX, RTLR, Sold Out: NEP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, DT Midstream Inc, Keyera Corp, NuStar Energy LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP, sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, DCP Midstream LP, NextEra Energy Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund. As of 2021Q3, Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund owns 24 stocks with a total value of $66 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/center+coast+brookfield+mlp+%26+energy+infrastructure+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 532,194 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 560,712 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 200,083 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 125,910 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 175,811 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 36,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund initiated holding in Keyera Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 63,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund initiated holding in NuStar Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $14.71 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 40,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund added to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 300.38%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 71,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01.