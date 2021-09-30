CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC Buys Safran SA, Shiseido Co, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells PerkinElmer Inc, Scout24 SE, Tencent Holdings

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Safran SA, Shiseido Co, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells PerkinElmer Inc, Scout24 SE, Tencent Holdings, CompuGroup Medical SE KgaA, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC. As of 2021Q3, CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $41 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Edenred SA (EDEN) - 93,083 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.84% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 36,077 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.33% NOF Corp (4403) - 72,410 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% Safran SA (SAF) - 31,210 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Alcon Inc (ALC) - 48,032 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Safran SA. The purchase prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.75%. The holding were 31,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $96.01 and $115.64, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 146,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Ashmore Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.41 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.8. The stock is now traded at around $2.858000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 262,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Petershill Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $2.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 203,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in Shiseido Co Ltd by 117.33%. The purchase prices were between $6756 and $8330, with an estimated average price of $7618.75. The stock is now traded at around $6778.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 46,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 36,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $117.6 and $127.66, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $119.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 26,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in AIA Group Ltd by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $83.75 and $97.65, with an estimated average price of $93.08. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 276,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KgaA. The sale prices were between $65.15 and $82.3, with an estimated average price of $73.81.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in Merck KGaA. The sale prices were between $162.65 and $206.1, with an estimated average price of $186.64.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in MISUMI Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3795 and $4905, with an estimated average price of $4266.98.

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.66 and $124.57, with an estimated average price of $118.07.