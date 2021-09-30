CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC Buys Safran SA, Shiseido Co, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells PerkinElmer Inc, Scout24 SE, Tencent Holdings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC Buys Safran SA, Shiseido Co, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells PerkinElmer Inc, Scout24 SE, Tencent Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Safran SA, Shiseido Co, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells PerkinElmer Inc, Scout24 SE, Tencent Holdings, CompuGroup Medical SE KgaA, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC. As of 2021Q3, CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $41 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cpg+cooper+square+international+equity+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC
  1. Edenred SA (EDEN) - 93,083 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.84%
  2. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 36,077 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.33%
  3. NOF Corp (4403) - 72,410 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
  4. Safran SA (SAF) - 31,210 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 48,032 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
New Purchase: Safran SA (SAF)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Safran SA. The purchase prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.75%. The holding were 31,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC B)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $96.01 and $115.64, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 146,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Ashmore Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.41 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.8. The stock is now traded at around $2.858000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 262,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Petershill Partners PLC (PHLL)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Petershill Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $2.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 203,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shiseido Co Ltd (4911)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in Shiseido Co Ltd by 117.33%. The purchase prices were between $6756 and $8330, with an estimated average price of $7618.75. The stock is now traded at around $6778.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 46,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 36,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SAP SE (SAP)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $117.6 and $127.66, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $119.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 26,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AIA Group Ltd (01299)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in AIA Group Ltd by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $83.75 and $97.65, with an estimated average price of $93.08. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 276,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.

Sold Out: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KgaA (COP)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KgaA. The sale prices were between $65.15 and $82.3, with an estimated average price of $73.81.

Sold Out: Merck KGaA (MRK)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in Merck KGaA. The sale prices were between $162.65 and $206.1, with an estimated average price of $186.64.

Sold Out: MISUMI Group Inc (9962)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in MISUMI Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3795 and $4905, with an estimated average price of $4266.98.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.66 and $124.57, with an estimated average price of $118.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC. Also check out:

1. CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider