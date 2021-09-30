CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC Buys Safran SA, Shiseido Co, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells PerkinElmer Inc, Scout24 SE, Tencent Holdings

- New Purchases: SAF, ERIC B, ASHM, PHLL,
- Added Positions: 4911, COLR, FIS, RAND, TECN, KGF, BIM, EPI, MAERSK B, EWZ, EDEN, SAP, 01299, HL., CRGI, ELUX B, CLVT, 4403, PRU, PII, KMB, RKT, MBUU, ECM, 4686, 6861, 9058, MRO, 4684, PHI, LYB, LEN, DHI, ITB, SKF B, 6724, RR., IHG, DOM, SW, ORNBV, NOVO B, HFG, DOO,
- Reduced Positions: PKI, G24, IXUS, BCG, AN, ASML, ML, AD, 09988, DOM, BMW, CHR, FLO, 4183, WCH, UPM, KHC, TGH, EVD, PNR, WHR, LEG, EXPN, KESKOB, FEVR, TRTN, ALC, SCMN, GIS, BX, TRI, SDR, AMCR, UUP, DOW, DRW3, KNIN, VXUS, ICA, VGK, BC, ACWX, CJT, 7649,
- Sold Out: 00700, COP, MRK, 9962, INFO,
- Edenred SA (EDEN) - 93,083 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.84%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 36,077 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.33%
- NOF Corp (4403) - 72,410 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
- Safran SA (SAF) - 31,210 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alcon Inc (ALC) - 48,032 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Safran SA. The purchase prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.75%. The holding were 31,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC B)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $96.01 and $115.64, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 146,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Ashmore Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.41 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.8. The stock is now traded at around $2.858000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 262,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Petershill Partners PLC (PHLL)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC initiated holding in Petershill Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $2.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 203,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shiseido Co Ltd (4911)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in Shiseido Co Ltd by 117.33%. The purchase prices were between $6756 and $8330, with an estimated average price of $7618.75. The stock is now traded at around $6778.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 46,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 36,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SAP SE (SAP)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $117.6 and $127.66, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $119.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 26,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AIA Group Ltd (01299)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC added to a holding in AIA Group Ltd by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $83.75 and $97.65, with an estimated average price of $93.08. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 276,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.Sold Out: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KgaA (COP)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KgaA. The sale prices were between $65.15 and $82.3, with an estimated average price of $73.81.Sold Out: Merck KGaA (MRK)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in Merck KGaA. The sale prices were between $162.65 and $206.1, with an estimated average price of $186.64.Sold Out: MISUMI Group Inc (9962)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in MISUMI Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3795 and $4905, with an estimated average price of $4266.98.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.66 and $124.57, with an estimated average price of $118.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of CPG Cooper Square International Equity LLC. Also check out:
