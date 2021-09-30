Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 Buys Align Technology Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Sea, Sells PTC Inc, FMC Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ALGN, ZI, SE,

ALGN, ZI, SE, Added Positions: HUBS, LLY, WMB, ABNB, DAL, TSLA, FTV, AAPL, EL, RBLX, SQ, QCOM, EADSF, CCK, TFC, RNR, OKTA, DOCU, MSFT, RCL, SNAP,

HUBS, LLY, WMB, ABNB, DAL, TSLA, FTV, AAPL, EL, RBLX, SQ, QCOM, EADSF, CCK, TFC, RNR, OKTA, DOCU, MSFT, RCL, SNAP, Reduced Positions: UBER, FB, GM, LVMHF, PYPL, TWLO, DIS, SLM, MTCH, BX, CI, MMC, BAC, JCI, FDX, LULU, EMR, ADYYF, SHOP, AMZN, GOOGL, NVDA, SNOW, MELI, MA, GOOG, NKE, NFLX, ADBE,

UBER, FB, GM, LVMHF, PYPL, TWLO, DIS, SLM, MTCH, BX, CI, MMC, BAC, JCI, FDX, LULU, EMR, ADYYF, SHOP, AMZN, GOOGL, NVDA, SNOW, MELI, MA, GOOG, NKE, NFLX, ADBE, Sold Out: PTC, FMC, AFRM, SPOT, RNG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Align Technology Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Sea, HubSpot Inc, Williams Inc, sells PTC Inc, FMC Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Variable Contract Account 2. As of 2021Q3, Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 owns 94 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,253 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,928 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 41,988 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 28,092 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,817 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $629.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 21,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 167.88%. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $726.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 91,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 52,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.37 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $72.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $360.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.

Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.