Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 Buys Align Technology Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Sea, Sells PTC Inc, FMC Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ALGN, ZI, SE,
- Added Positions: HUBS, LLY, WMB, ABNB, DAL, TSLA, FTV, AAPL, EL, RBLX, SQ, QCOM, EADSF, CCK, TFC, RNR, OKTA, DOCU, MSFT, RCL, SNAP,
- Reduced Positions: UBER, FB, GM, LVMHF, PYPL, TWLO, DIS, SLM, MTCH, BX, CI, MMC, BAC, JCI, FDX, LULU, EMR, ADYYF, SHOP, AMZN, GOOGL, NVDA, SNOW, MELI, MA, GOOG, NKE, NFLX, ADBE,
- Sold Out: PTC, FMC, AFRM, SPOT, RNG,
For the details of PRUDENTIAL VARIABLE CONTRACT ACCOUNT 2's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prudential+variable+contract+account+2/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PRUDENTIAL VARIABLE CONTRACT ACCOUNT 2
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,253 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,928 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 41,988 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 28,092 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,817 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $629.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 21,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 167.88%. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $726.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 91,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 52,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.37 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $72.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $360.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Prudential Variable Contract Account 2 sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of PRUDENTIAL VARIABLE CONTRACT ACCOUNT 2. Also check out:
1. PRUDENTIAL VARIABLE CONTRACT ACCOUNT 2's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRUDENTIAL VARIABLE CONTRACT ACCOUNT 2's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRUDENTIAL VARIABLE CONTRACT ACCOUNT 2's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRUDENTIAL VARIABLE CONTRACT ACCOUNT 2 keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment