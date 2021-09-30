Deutsche Dws Securities Trust Buys Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, Sea, Sells AT&T Inc, , Spark Networks SE

- New Purchases: TTWO, WMG, SE, CHGG,
- Added Positions: NFLX, NENT B, FYBR, BAND,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, GOOG,
- Sold Out: T, QTS, LOV,
For the details of DWS Communications Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dws+communications+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DWS Communications Fund
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 57,451 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,230 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,960 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.48%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 49,322 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio.
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 12,647 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21%
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18. The stock is now traded at around $166.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 11,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $45, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $41.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 24,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nordic Entertainment Group AB (NENT B)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Nordic Entertainment Group AB by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $386.8 and $530, with an estimated average price of $472.77. The stock is now traded at around $452.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 27,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc by 39.98%. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 34,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 47.82%. The purchase prices were between $87.85 and $140.5, with an estimated average price of $115.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.Sold Out: (QTS)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.Sold Out: Spark Networks SE (LOV)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in Spark Networks SE. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $5.19, with an estimated average price of $3.82.
