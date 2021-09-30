Deutsche Dws Securities Trust Buys Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, Sea, Sells AT&T Inc, , Spark Networks SE

Investment company Deutsche Dws Securities Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, Sea, Chegg Inc, Nordic Entertainment Group AB, sells AT&T Inc, , Spark Networks SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deutsche Dws Securities Trust. As of 2021Q3, Deutsche Dws Securities Trust owns 45 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DWS Communications Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dws+communications+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 57,451 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,230 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,960 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.48% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 49,322 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 12,647 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21%

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18. The stock is now traded at around $166.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 11,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $45, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $41.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 24,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Nordic Entertainment Group AB by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $386.8 and $530, with an estimated average price of $472.77. The stock is now traded at around $452.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 27,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc by 39.98%. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 34,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 47.82%. The purchase prices were between $87.85 and $140.5, with an estimated average price of $115.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in Spark Networks SE. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $5.19, with an estimated average price of $3.82.