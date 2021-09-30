DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund Buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells , Conagra Brands Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

New Purchases: SIVB, MU, JBL, SWK, TER, BYD, LDOS, PXD, AN, BBWI, OLN, AAP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Broadcom Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells , Conagra Brands Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund. As of 2021Q3, DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund owns 74 stocks with a total value of $697 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 102,426 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.22% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 480,612 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 344.87% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 193,893 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.61% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 267,128 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 45,573 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.28%

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $675.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 10,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $84.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 92,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.6 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 93,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15. The stock is now traded at around $192.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 30,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 37,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 64,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 344.87%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $74.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 480,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 187.22%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $334.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 102,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 93.61%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $168.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 193,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 208.28%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $621.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 45,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 276.46%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $122.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 118,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in 3M Co by 500.58%. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 64,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $86.82 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $90.51.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.74 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $63.83.