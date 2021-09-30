DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund Buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells , Conagra Brands Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

- New Purchases: SIVB, MU, JBL, SWK, TER, BYD, LDOS, PXD, AN, BBWI, OLN, AAP,
- Added Positions: SSNC, FB, JNJ, AVGO, IBM, MMM, CTSH, USB, JPM, LOW, AMAT, EXPD, BMY, HCA, QCOM, SWKS, MCK, NOC, BAC, STZ, COF, QRVO, KLAC, LRCX, NTRS, AMCR, INTC, DFS, NUE, GPC, MAN, HPQ, VIAC, THC, WRK, TPR, OKE, PM, WMB, ABBV, AMGN, FLEX,
- Reduced Positions: TSN, BIIB, DHI, STT, FOXA, DGX, BK, EBAY, MO, AZO, LH, CAH, KR, PFE, SJM, DG,
- Sold Out: ALXN, CAG, CHRW, REGN, LMT, K, GIS, GILD, CPB, KMB, MRK, VZ, T, VTRS, PG, TMO, CMCSA, NEM, LLY, TFC, C, TGT, FITB, CMI, LYB, TSCO, PCAR, ORLY, SYF, BBY, AYI,
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 102,426 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.22%
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 480,612 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 344.87%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 193,893 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.61%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 267,128 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 45,573 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.28%
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $675.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 10,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $84.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 92,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jabil Inc (JBL)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.6 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 93,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15. The stock is now traded at around $192.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 30,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 37,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 64,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 344.87%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $74.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 480,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 187.22%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $334.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 102,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 93.61%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $168.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 193,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 208.28%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $621.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 45,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 276.46%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $122.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 118,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in 3M Co by 500.58%. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 64,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87.Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $86.82 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $90.51.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.74 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $63.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund. Also check out:
