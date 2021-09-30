Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund Buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells , Conagra Brands Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund (Current Portfolio) buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Broadcom Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells , Conagra Brands Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund. As of 2021Q3, DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund owns 74 stocks with a total value of $697 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dws+croci%28r%29+u.s.+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund
  1. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 102,426 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.22%
  2. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 480,612 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 344.87%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 193,893 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.61%
  4. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 267,128 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 45,573 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.28%
New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $675.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 10,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $84.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 92,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jabil Inc (JBL)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.6 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 93,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15. The stock is now traded at around $192.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 30,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 37,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 64,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 344.87%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $74.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 480,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 187.22%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $334.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 102,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 93.61%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $168.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 193,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 208.28%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $621.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 45,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 276.46%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $122.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 118,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund added to a holding in 3M Co by 500.58%. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 64,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $86.82 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $90.51.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.74 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $63.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund. Also check out:

1. DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund keeps buying
