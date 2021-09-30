Logo
Deutsche Dws Market Trust Buys Prologis Inc, Equinix Inc, CapitaLand Investment, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, CapitaLand

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Deutsche Dws Market Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Prologis Inc, Equinix Inc, CapitaLand Investment, Nutrien, Terna SpA, sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, CapitaLand, Keppel REIT, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deutsche Dws Market Trust. As of 2021Q3, Deutsche Dws Market Trust owns 125 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dws+rreef+real+assets+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund
  1. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 667,960 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.32%
  2. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 955,669 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
  3. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 247,209 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95%
  4. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 166,455 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.67%
  5. Waste Connections Inc (WCN) - 418,951 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38%
New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 296,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CapitaLand Investment Ltd (9CI)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in CapitaLand Investment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.95 and $3.53, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 8,610,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 443,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.94 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $50.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 316,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: East Japan Railway Co (9020)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in East Japan Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $6876 and $8124, with an estimated average price of $7399.22. The stock is now traded at around $7177.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 201,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 219,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 118.42%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $816.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.45 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 795,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Terna SpA (TRN)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in Terna SpA by 131.66%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.66. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 4,662,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 135.76%. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $89.98, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $87.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 329,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $320.04 and $368.58, with an estimated average price of $345.91. The stock is now traded at around $365.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 166,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ferrovial SA (FER)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in Ferrovial SA by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,375,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97.

Sold Out: CapitaLand Ltd (C31)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in CapitaLand Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $4.11, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Sold Out: Keppel REIT (K71U)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in Keppel REIT. The sale prices were between $1.02 and $1.2, with an estimated average price of $1.12.

Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $56.75 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $60.34.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7.

Sold Out: City Developments Ltd (C09)

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in City Developments Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund. Also check out:

1. DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

