Deutsche Dws Market Trust Buys Prologis Inc, Equinix Inc, CapitaLand Investment, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, CapitaLand

Investment company Deutsche Dws Market Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Prologis Inc, Equinix Inc, CapitaLand Investment, Nutrien, Terna SpA, sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, CapitaLand, Keppel REIT, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deutsche Dws Market Trust. As of 2021Q3, Deutsche Dws Market Trust owns 125 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 667,960 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.32% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 955,669 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 247,209 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95% SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 166,455 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.67% Waste Connections Inc (WCN) - 418,951 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38%

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 296,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in CapitaLand Investment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.95 and $3.53, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 8,610,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 443,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.94 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $50.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 316,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in East Japan Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $6876 and $8124, with an estimated average price of $7399.22. The stock is now traded at around $7177.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 201,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 219,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 118.42%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $816.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.45 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 795,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in Terna SpA by 131.66%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.66. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 4,662,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 135.76%. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $89.98, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $87.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 329,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $320.04 and $368.58, with an estimated average price of $345.91. The stock is now traded at around $365.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 166,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust added to a holding in Ferrovial SA by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,375,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in CapitaLand Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $4.11, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in Keppel REIT. The sale prices were between $1.02 and $1.2, with an estimated average price of $1.12.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $56.75 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $60.34.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7.

Deutsche Dws Market Trust sold out a holding in City Developments Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.92.