Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Release of Its Inaugural Sustainability Report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. ( NYSE:HP, Financial) (“H&P” or the “Company”) today announced that it has released its inaugural Sustainability Report outlining the Company’s sustainability efforts and performance data.

President and CEO John Lindsay commented, “We are pleased to have issued H&P’s inaugural sustainability report highlighting our efforts to maintain impactful corporate stewardship. H&P has long recognized the importance of promoting sustainability across the organization and the broader oil and gas value chain. This report provides greater transparency into how we operate as a Company and we believe such transparency is important to our investors.”

The report aligns with leading sustainability reporting frameworks regarding environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”), and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”). A copy of H&P’s 2021 Sustainability Report and related 2021 Performance Data can be downloaded here.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.

