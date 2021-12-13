Visium Technologies, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Company Bolsters Sales Leadership by Adding Industry Leader in Technology Sales

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM), today announced that, effective today, the company has appointed Mr. Wayne H. Monk to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Monk will also serve on the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Wayne as a new independent director to Visium," said Mark Lucky, Visium's CEO. "We look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute our go-to-market strategy and drive revenue growth to enhance value for Visium's shareholders. "His success in developing and leading world class enterprise software sales and alliances organizations fills a critical need for us. Wayne's entrepreneurial background, extensive network, industry knowledge and leadership skills will contribute greatly to our mission."

Mr. Monk noted, "I am excited to be joining the Board of Directors of Visium. There is a significant market opportunity for a company focused on innovative solutions to address the challenges related to cybersecurity and data analytics. I believe Visium is in a unique position to assist companies best address them. I look forward to applying my experience with high growth technology companies to support Visium's ambitions to be an industry leader while driving long-term shareholder value".

Mr. Monk has an impressive track record over the past three and half decades of enterprise sales, marketing and alliance management experience working with technology companies to drive growth and develop their partner ecosystem to reach new customers and markets. He has held leadership positions with ASG Technologies, Skytap, Informatica, HP Software, Mercury and Computer Associates. Wayne has a unique blend of sales and marketing leadership with the right level of technical expertise and proven business experience to help organizations accelerate their growth to new heights.

Wayne holds a BS in Computer Science from Virginia Tech. He resides at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia with his wife and has two incredible children.

The Visium board moves from four to five members.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud. For more information, please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Please send sales queries to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTu be

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/677227/Visium-Technologies-Inc-Announces-Appointment-of-New-Board-Member



