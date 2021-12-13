The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold discussing their latest press releases.

C3 Metals ( TSXV:CCCM , Financial) releases assay results from the Montaña de Cobre and Cresta Verde zones

C3 Metals has provided an update on its drilling programs at the Montaña de Cobre and Cresta Verde zones in southern Peru. The company has reported highly encouraging initial sulphide drilling results from the Cresta Verde Zone. Drilling continues to expand high-grade copper-gold oxide mineralization that is hosted in a shallow dipping skarn body at the Montaña de Cobre zone. A total of 38 drill holes have been completed to date. Stephen Hughes, VP of Exploration at C3 Metals sat down with Dave Jackson to highlight the results.

Metal Energy ( TSXV:MERG , Financial) outlines drill plans for its two nickel assets

Metal Energy has announced its diamond drilling exploration plans for Q1 2022 on the company's Manibridge and Strange nickel projects. Drilling is expected to begin in January for Manibridge and February for Strange. Diamond drilling plans include an initial 3,000 metres in seven drill holes at Manibridge. Drilling plans for Strange include 1,500 metres in two drill holes. James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy Corp. sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the upcoming program.

Sitka Gold Corp. ( CSE:SIG , Financial) announces assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-21-021 at the RC Gold Project

Sitka Gold has announced assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-21-021 from the 2021 exploration program at its RC Gold Project. Highlights include 220.1 metres of 1.17 g/t gold from 6.0 to 226.1 metres. The drill results reflect what the company believes to be a structurally controlled, high-grade gold corridor that is running throughout this large intrusion-related gold system. The company is awaiting results for the remaining 5 drill holes. The RC Gold Project is located in the heart of Yukon's Tintina Gold Belt and of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Corwin Coe, P.Geo., CEO and Director of Sitka sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the exciting drill results.

