Scorpio Gold Announces Changes in Management

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (

TSXV:SGN, Financial) announces that effective December 13, 2021, Brian Lock has stepped down as a Director and from the position of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company for personal reasons.

The Board is appreciative of all the contributions of Mr. Lock over his tenure with the Company. The Board will conduct a search for a replacement CEO.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the consolidated Manhattan District in Nevada comprising the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400 ton per day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan Property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property.

Scorpio Gold also holds 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Chris Zerga,
Director

For further information contact:

Website: www.scorpiogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the exploration of its Manhattan Mine property and the Company's search for a CEO. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including risks involved in mineral exploration programs and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

SOURCE: Scorpio Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677440/Scorpio-Gold-Announces-Changes-in-Management

img.ashx?id=677440

