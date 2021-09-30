Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, India Fund Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Royce Value Trust Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: IFN, LIN, DD,
- Added Positions: XLE, CEM, MSFT, NIE, PEO, NFJ, GDV, EMF, NML, GNT, TY, CTR, EMO, JOF, SCD,
- Reduced Positions: RVT, TMO, UPS, ABBV, MGU, ORCL, CAT, FIF, GRX, KMF, FDEU, MXF, GDL, GGZ, IIF, JEQ, KF, GF, RMT,
- Sold Out: WMT, NEE, XOM, DUK, CL, TXN, SHW, SO, ETN, EMR, ECL, SLB, SRE, KMI, SWK, ALL, XEL, ES, FUND, CPZ, KR, AOD, CEE, JTD, JRI, DEX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,200 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,000 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,000 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,400 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,000 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. initiated holding in India Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 181,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $334.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 174.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (CEM)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC by 4798.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $30, with an estimated average price of $26.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 102,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 171,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc by 123.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.19 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 118,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 53.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 165,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 144.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63.Reduced: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc by 51.15%. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 308,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 57.14%. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $646.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 51.05%. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 46.3%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 82.21%. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $23.6. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 19,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
