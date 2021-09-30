Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, India Fund Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Royce Value Trust Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, India Fund Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Royce Value Trust Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, India Fund Inc, Linde PLC, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, sells Royce Value Trust Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. owns 161 stocks with a total value of $574 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+total+return+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,200 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,000 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,000 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,400 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,000 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: India Fund Inc (IFN)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. initiated holding in India Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 181,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $334.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 174.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (CEM)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC by 4798.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $30, with an estimated average price of $26.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 102,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 171,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc by 123.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.19 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 118,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 53.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 165,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 144.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63.

Reduced: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc by 51.15%. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 308,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 57.14%. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $646.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 51.05%. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 46.3%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 82.21%. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $23.6. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 19,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider