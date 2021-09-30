Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, India Fund Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Royce Value Trust Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: IFN, LIN, DD,

IFN, LIN, DD, Added Positions: XLE, CEM, MSFT, NIE, PEO, NFJ, GDV, EMF, NML, GNT, TY, CTR, EMO, JOF, SCD,

XLE, CEM, MSFT, NIE, PEO, NFJ, GDV, EMF, NML, GNT, TY, CTR, EMO, JOF, SCD, Reduced Positions: RVT, TMO, UPS, ABBV, MGU, ORCL, CAT, FIF, GRX, KMF, FDEU, MXF, GDL, GGZ, IIF, JEQ, KF, GF, RMT,

RVT, TMO, UPS, ABBV, MGU, ORCL, CAT, FIF, GRX, KMF, FDEU, MXF, GDL, GGZ, IIF, JEQ, KF, GF, RMT, Sold Out: WMT, NEE, XOM, DUK, CL, TXN, SHW, SO, ETN, EMR, ECL, SLB, SRE, KMI, SWK, ALL, XEL, ES, FUND, CPZ, KR, AOD, CEE, JTD, JRI, DEX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, India Fund Inc, Linde PLC, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, sells Royce Value Trust Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. owns 161 stocks with a total value of $574 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,200 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,000 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,000 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,400 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,000 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. initiated holding in India Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 181,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $334.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 174.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC by 4798.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $30, with an estimated average price of $26.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 102,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 171,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc by 123.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.19 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 118,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 53.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 165,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 144.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc by 51.15%. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 308,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 57.14%. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $646.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 51.05%. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 46.3%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 82.21%. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $23.6. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 19,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. still held 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.