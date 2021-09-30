Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Buys Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Abbott Laboratories, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Starbucks Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Buys Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Abbott Laboratories, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Starbucks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Abbott Laboratories, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Tesla Inc, India Fund Inc, sells Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Starbucks Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+strategic+value+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,000 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 445,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,000 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,000 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.73 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 186.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 401,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $135.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 96,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 267,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $966.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: India Fund Inc (IFN)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in India Fund Inc by 675.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 165,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 493.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 463,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider