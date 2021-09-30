Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Buys Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Abbott Laboratories, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: AEP, DD, FIF,
- Added Positions: GDV, ABT, XLE, TSLA, IFN, IGR, EMO, TY, EMF, CEM, GNT, RMT, CTR, AWK, PEO, KF, JOF,
- Reduced Positions: RVT, TMO, ABBV, UPS, MGU, LLY, JTD, FDEU, NML, NFJ, KMF, GGZ, MXF, GDL, SCD, SWZ,
- Sold Out: WMT, NEE, SBUX, DUK, XOM, CL, SHW, SO, ETN, EMR, SLB, SRE, AOD, F, PPG, KMI, XEL, ECL, ES, JRI, SWK, KR, JRS, FUND, ALL, DEX, SZC,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,000 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 445,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,000 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,000 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.73 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 186.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 401,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $135.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 96,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 267,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $966.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: India Fund Inc (IFN)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in India Fund Inc by 675.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 165,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 493.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 463,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.
