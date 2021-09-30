Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Buys Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Abbott Laboratories, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: AEP, DD, FIF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Abbott Laboratories, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Tesla Inc, India Fund Inc, sells Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Starbucks Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+strategic+value+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,000 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 445,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,000 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,000 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.73 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 186.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 401,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $135.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 96,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 267,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $966.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in India Fund Inc by 675.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 165,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. added to a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 493.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 463,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.