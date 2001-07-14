Vecima Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), an experienced designer and manufacturer of innovative technology in the broadband equipment market, today announced the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on December 13, 2021 (“AGM”). All the shareholders’ resolutions were approved at the AGM.
Election of Directors
The number of directors was set at six and the six nominees of management were elected as directors at the AGM. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the votes represented by proxy that would have been withheld from each director nominee had a ballot been called, as a percentage of votes represented at the AGM:
|
DIRECTOR
|
FOR
WITHHELD
|
Surinder Kumar
|
16,117,957
|
96.65%
|
560,892
3.35%
|
Sumit Kumar
|
16,117,957
|
96.65%
|
560,892
3.35%
|
T. Kent Elliott
|
16,738,764
|
99.99%
|
85
0.01%
|
Danial Faizullabhoy
|
16,738,764
|
99.99%
|
85
0.01%
|
Derek Elder
|
16,178,157
|
96.65%
|
560,692
3.35%
|
James Blackley
|
16,738,764
|
99.99%
|
85
0.01%
Appointment of Auditors
At the AGM, Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.
