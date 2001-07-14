Vecima Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), an experienced designer and manufacturer of innovative technology in the broadband equipment market, today announced the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on December 13, 2021 (“AGM”). All the shareholders’ resolutions were approved at the AGM.

Election of Directors

The number of directors was set at six and the six nominees of management were elected as directors at the AGM. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the votes represented by proxy that would have been withheld from each director nominee had a ballot been called, as a percentage of votes represented at the AGM:

DIRECTOR FOR WITHHELD Surinder Kumar 16,117,957 96.65% 560,892 3.35% Sumit Kumar 16,117,957 96.65% 560,892 3.35% T. Kent Elliott 16,738,764 99.99% 85 0.01% Danial Faizullabhoy 16,738,764 99.99% 85 0.01% Derek Elder 16,178,157 96.65% 560,692 3.35% James Blackley 16,738,764 99.99% 85 0.01%

Appointment of Auditors

At the AGM, Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

