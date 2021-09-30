Logo
Ares Management Llc Buys Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp, New Mountain Finance Corp, Sells California Resources Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Ares Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp, New Mountain Finance Corp, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, Antero Resources Corp, sells California Resources Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, , BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, WhiteHorse Finance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ares Management Llc. As of 2021Q3, Ares Management Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ares+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 35,205,132 shares, 32.57% of the total portfolio.
  2. The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 19,096,090 shares, 23.16% of the total portfolio.
  3. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 11,288,922 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.32%
  4. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA) - 11,821,039 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 46,774,772 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
New Purchase: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $12.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 11,821,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.36 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 230,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72. The stock is now traded at around $188.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $174.94 and $208.17, with an estimated average price of $191.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pennant Park Investment Corp (PNNT)

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $6.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,415,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 609,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $79.94, with an estimated average price of $78.93.

Reduced: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in California Resources Corp by 20.32%. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $43, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.07%. Ares Management Llc still held 11,288,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: (XOG)

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in by 20.87%. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $57.79, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Ares Management Llc still held 227,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF)

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in WhiteHorse Finance Inc by 33.04%. The sale prices were between $14.94 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Ares Management Llc still held 295,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

