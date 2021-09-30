Logo
Glenview Capital Management Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Uber Technologies Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Glenview Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Uber Technologies Inc, Baxter International Inc, Global Payments Inc, Aptiv PLC, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Amazon.com Inc, DXC Technology Co, IQVIA Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Glenview Capital Management owns 59 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Larry Robbins 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/larry+robbins/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Larry Robbins
  1. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 8,652,741 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.72%
  2. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 15,649,243 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
  3. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 1,731,042 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80%
  4. Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,322,827 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  5. AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) - 1,886,005 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $231.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 832,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $84.16, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 400,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS)

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,405,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 753,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $177.45, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $139.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 428.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 2,432,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 85.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,167,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $126.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,336,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 58.20%. The purchase prices were between $142.3 and $169.76, with an estimated average price of $155.69. The stock is now traded at around $162.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 823,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 224.40%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,283,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,522,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.54 and $265.23, with an estimated average price of $252.52.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.82.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 38.93%. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Glenview Capital Management still held 2,667,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 22.34%. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $37.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Glenview Capital Management still held 5,601,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 49.04%. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $430.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Glenview Capital Management still held 88,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 74.29%. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $124.65. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Glenview Capital Management still held 114,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 30.16%. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $334.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Glenview Capital Management still held 205,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 21.25%. The sale prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Glenview Capital Management still held 525,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Larry Robbins. Also check out:

1. Larry Robbins's Undervalued Stocks
2. Larry Robbins's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Larry Robbins's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Larry Robbins keeps buying
