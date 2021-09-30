Glenview Capital Management Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Uber Technologies Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: WLTW, EHC, CCCS, OGN, MRTX,
- Added Positions: UBER, BAX, GPN, MCK, APTV, CHNG, ABC, DD, HUM, MOH, CI, AMGN, CNC, FLEX, ENDP,
- Reduced Positions: THC, VIAC, DXC, ANTM, BHVN, FB, HCA, ATIP, ESI, BHC, UHS, FISV, V, TAK, GOOGL, DVA, BSX, FMC, IS, BKD, MYGN, HOLX, CCEP, UNP, NSC, SABR, NSP, FST, MTOR, DNB, BOWX,
- Sold Out: WBA, AMZN, IQV, MDT, BABA, DGNR, NHIC, QSI, VELOU, GHVI, LSAQ, MUDS, MUDS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Larry Robbins
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 8,652,741 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.72%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 15,649,243 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 1,731,042 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,322,827 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) - 1,886,005 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $231.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 832,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $84.16, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 400,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,405,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 753,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $177.45, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $139.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 428.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 2,432,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 85.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,167,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $126.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,336,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 58.20%. The purchase prices were between $142.3 and $169.76, with an estimated average price of $155.69. The stock is now traded at around $162.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 823,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 224.40%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,283,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,522,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.54 and $265.23, with an estimated average price of $252.52.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.82.Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 38.93%. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Glenview Capital Management still held 2,667,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 22.34%. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $37.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Glenview Capital Management still held 5,601,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 49.04%. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $430.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Glenview Capital Management still held 88,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 74.29%. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $124.65. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Glenview Capital Management still held 114,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 30.16%. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $334.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Glenview Capital Management still held 205,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 21.25%. The sale prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Glenview Capital Management still held 525,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.
