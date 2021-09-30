Logo
Point72 Asset Management Buys International Business Machines Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Western Digital Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Point72 Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Twitter Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Western Digital Corp, Five9 Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Asset Management. As of 2021Q3, Point72 Asset Management owns 1016 stocks with a total value of $22.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Steven Cohen 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steven+cohen/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steven Cohen
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,842,500 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,972,327 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 10,960,478 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.13%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 872,045 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.48%
  5. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 4,537,242 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.92%
New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $122.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,608,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,533,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $231.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 523,886 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $123.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 749,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $34.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,319,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,510,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 147.92%. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,537,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 3409.45%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $646.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 252,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 340.99%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,846,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 594.68%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $126.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,044,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in General Motors Co by 1193.23%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,158,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 98.36%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $339.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 723,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steven Cohen. Also check out:

1. Steven Cohen's Undervalued Stocks
2. Steven Cohen's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steven Cohen's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steven Cohen keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
