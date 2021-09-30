AWM Investment Company, Inc. Buys Destination XL Group Inc, LiqTech International Inc, Gambling.com Group, Sells , Generation Bio Co, American Public Education Inc

- New Purchases: DXLG, LIQT, GAMB, EZFL, DDI, NMTC, OEG, RSVR, SERA, QIPT, WAVE, VQS, JRSH, ZVIA, MXCT,
- Added Positions: PLBY, VERU, EMKR, SIEN, RESN, DZSI, UCTT, PFSW, NGS, PWFL, PGNY, BITF, GAIA, OCX, GOED, MIRO,
- Reduced Positions: APEI, OPRX, VMD, LOVE, AEHR, RADA, BLIN, MUDS, MUDS, CTRN, ECOR, TKNO, CMPS, SNT, CDNA, NEON, NUVB, AZYO, ROCR, SNCR, JOB, ONEW, ATOM,
- Sold Out: SHSP, GBIO, ONDS, MDNA, RETA, APRN, IPA, CLSK, CELH, DMTK, JYNT, SNAX, TLMD,
For the details of AWM Investment Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/awm+investment+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AWM Investment Company, Inc.
- Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) - 11,081,793 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 426,143 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.01%
- TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 674,800 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 100,000 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
- Impinj Inc (PI) - 492,477 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio.
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Destination XL Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $7.03, with an estimated average price of $5.24. The stock is now traded at around $6.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 11,081,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: LiqTech International Inc (LIQT)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in LiqTech International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.74 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $5.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,978,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Gambling.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 929,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EzFill Holdings Inc (EZFL)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in EzFill Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $3.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,170,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,265,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (DDI)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 224,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in PLBY Group Inc by 129.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 550,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Veru Inc (VERU)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Veru Inc by 61.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,822,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: EMCORE Corp (EMKR)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,680,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sientra Inc (SIEN)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Sientra Inc by 150.59%. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,322,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Resonant Inc (RESN)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Resonant Inc by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $2.42 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,761,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DZS Inc (DZSI)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in DZS Inc by 29.18%. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 549,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (SHSP)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.71 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $16.95.Sold Out: Generation Bio Co (GBIO)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Generation Bio Co. The sale prices were between $20 and $27.43, with an estimated average price of $23.99.Sold Out: Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $7.59.Sold Out: Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $1.91 and $3.05, with an estimated average price of $2.48.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100 and $143.02, with an estimated average price of $117.47.Sold Out: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $4.38.Reduced: American Public Education Inc (APEI)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in American Public Education Inc by 80.27%. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. still held 50,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc by 32.83%. The sale prices were between $5.55 and $7.4, with an estimated average price of $6.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. still held 728,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Aehr Test Systems by 28.06%. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. still held 1,365,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bridgeline Digital Inc (BLIN)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Bridgeline Digital Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $3.84 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II by 22.21%. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. still held 350,301 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
