AWM Investment Company, Inc. Buys Destination XL Group Inc, LiqTech International Inc, Gambling.com Group, Sells , Generation Bio Co, American Public Education Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company AWM Investment Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Destination XL Group Inc, LiqTech International Inc, Gambling.com Group, PLBY Group Inc, Veru Inc, sells , Generation Bio Co, American Public Education Inc, Ondas Holdings Inc, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AWM Investment Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, AWM Investment Company, Inc. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $957 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AWM Investment Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/awm+investment+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AWM Investment Company, Inc.
  1. Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) - 11,081,793 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 426,143 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.01%
  3. TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 674,800 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 100,000 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
  5. Impinj Inc (PI) - 492,477 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Destination XL Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $7.03, with an estimated average price of $5.24. The stock is now traded at around $6.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 11,081,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LiqTech International Inc (LIQT)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in LiqTech International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.74 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $5.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,978,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Gambling.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 929,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: EzFill Holdings Inc (EZFL)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in EzFill Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $3.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,170,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,265,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (DDI)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 224,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in PLBY Group Inc by 129.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 550,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Veru Inc (VERU)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Veru Inc by 61.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,822,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: EMCORE Corp (EMKR)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,680,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sientra Inc (SIEN)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Sientra Inc by 150.59%. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,322,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Resonant Inc (RESN)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Resonant Inc by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $2.42 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,761,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DZS Inc (DZSI)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in DZS Inc by 29.18%. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 549,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (SHSP)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.71 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $16.95.

Sold Out: Generation Bio Co (GBIO)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Generation Bio Co. The sale prices were between $20 and $27.43, with an estimated average price of $23.99.

Sold Out: Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $7.59.

Sold Out: Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $1.91 and $3.05, with an estimated average price of $2.48.

Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100 and $143.02, with an estimated average price of $117.47.

Sold Out: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $4.38.

Reduced: American Public Education Inc (APEI)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in American Public Education Inc by 80.27%. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. still held 50,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc by 32.83%. The sale prices were between $5.55 and $7.4, with an estimated average price of $6.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. still held 728,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Aehr Test Systems by 28.06%. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. still held 1,365,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bridgeline Digital Inc (BLIN)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Bridgeline Digital Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $3.84 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II by 22.21%. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. still held 350,301 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

