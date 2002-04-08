OKYO Pharma announces issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,197,906 covering OKYO Pharma's drug candidate OK-101 for use to treat dry eye disease

LONDON and BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; EMMLF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and ocular pain, today announced that the patent entitled “Methods of Lowering Blink Reflex for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease” has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) as U.S. Patent No. 11,197,906. This patent contains key claims covering OK-101 to treat dry eye disease. OK-101 is OKYO’s lead pre-clinical compound and is a novel long-acting GPCR-based anti-inflammatory drug candidate. The work recited in this patent lays out the potential of OK-101, a lipidated chemerin analogue, to treat patients with dry eye disease ("DED"). The drug, planned to be administered topically, is anticipated to open human studies with a Phase 2 clinical trial in DED patients in Q4, 2022.



“We have made significant progress with our pre-IND work on OK-101 and are planning to file the IND to treat DED in Q3 2022, followed by the commencement of a Phase 2 trial in DED patients in Q4 2022,” said Dr. Gary S. Jacob, CEO of OKYO. “We believe that OK-101 can provide a new way to treat DED patients who are presently not well served by drugs presently approved for treating dry eye disease.”

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of OKYO.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; EMMLF) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

About OK-101

OK-101 is a lipidated chemerin peptide antagonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immunological cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide (MAP) Technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating DED. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory activity in mouse models of DED and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid ‘anchor’ contained in the candidate drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment.

About Dry Eye Disease (DED)

Dry eye is a multifactorial disease that results in ocular discomfort and tear film instability that can lead to ocular surface damage. It is often a chronic problem, particularly in older adults, and is expected to become even more prevalent with the aging population and increased use of digital screens such as computers and smart phones. Despite new product approvals, dry eye disease (DED) remains a significant unmet medical need and is one of the leading causes for patient visits to eye care specialists. Novel therapies that improve the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease will be beneficial to dry eye patients.

