Air Liquide and IVECO collaborate to accelerate the development of hydrogen heavy-duty mobility in Europe

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image


London, UK, and Paris, FR, December 14, 2021

IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI), and Air Liquide, a world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop hydrogen mobility in Europe. The partnership will contribute to materialize clean mobility by leveraging the two companies’ complementary competencies, in particular Air Liquide’s unique expertise across the entire hydrogen value chain, from production and storage to distribution, and IVECO’s legacy as a provider of advanced, clean sustainable transport solutions.

Both partners will dedicate means and resources to study the roll-out of heavy-duty fuel-cell electric long-haul trucks coupled with the deployment of a network of renewable or low-carbon hydrogen refuelling stations along the main trans-European transport corridors. In parallel, both companies will jointly promote initiatives to encourage hydrogen mobility by involving all stakeholders along the entire value-chain.

This partnership is in line with the companies’ ongoing collaboration in the HyAMMED (Hydrogène à Aix-Marseille pour une Mobilité Ecologie et Durable) project in the South of France, to develop the first European fleet of fuel-cell electric 44 tonne trucks associated to the first high-pressure 1 tonne/day hydrogen refuelling station, targeting the decarbonization of long-haul freight mobility in Europe.

“We are committed to the development of a hydrogen economy and are excited to collaborate with Air Liquide in researching the most effective way to provide operators with this sustainable alternative transport fuel,” commented Luca Sra, designated President, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group. “It is essential that we all focus on reaching global net zero-emission targets, working together to propel the industry faster in accomplishing this.”

Matthieu Giard, Vice President, a member of the Executive Committee, supervising Hydrogen activities at Air Liquide, said: “Hydrogen can significantly contribute to reducing emissions of the transportation sector as it is particularly well suited for long-haul heavy-duty vehicles. Air Liquide is pleased to join forces with a leader such as IVECO to explore how to set this revolution in motion. In line with its sustainability objectives, Air Liquide acts in favor of the development of hydrogen ecosystems and contributes to the emergence of a low-carbon society.”

CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Air Liquide. A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902. Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders. Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
http://bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

CNH Industrial Media Contacts:
E-mail: [email protected]
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

Air Liquide Media Contacts:
E-mail: [email protected]

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDU4MzY5NyM0MDExMjA4MzEjMjAwMzIzOA==
CNH-Industrial-N-V-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

