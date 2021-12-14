Logo
Pioneering New EVs Lead Hyundai Motor Group's Record Number of Global Awards in 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Hyundai Motor Group brands secure a multitude of top industry accolades, confirming the Group's leadership in the move to sustainable mobility

New game-changing electric models Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 achieve numerous 'Car of the Year' award wins and 2022 shortlistings

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group's strategic commitment to electrifying its product range has resulted in a record number of awards and accolades from experts at opinion-leading international media titles in 2021.

1.jpg

Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division, commented, "I am immensely proud of the achievements of the Hyundai Motor Group in 2021. It has been a challenging year in various ways, but our enthusiasm and commitment to provide excellent products for our customers has paid off, and every single one of these awards will drive us even stronger to exceed our customers' expectations. We have made significant advances in R&D over recent years, and our award-winning electrified products are the physical embodiment of that expertise, strategy and investment."

2.jpg

Hyundai Motor began 2021 with a win for Elantra at the North American Car of the Year awards. Recognition from one of the UK's biggest car magazines, Auto Express, soon followed: readers voted the Hyundai Kona the UK's 'Best Car to Own' in the Driver Power survey, and the New Car Awards saw Hyundai dominate in six categories, including 'Car of the Year' for the IONIQ 5.

3.jpg

Top honors were not exclusively reserved for Hyundai Motor's electrified models – the i20 N was named overall 'Car of the Year' at the BBC Top Gear annual awards.

In addition, Kia was recognized at the BBC Top Gear awards, with the EV6 named 'Crossover of the Year'.

HMG is now one of the most-rewarded automotive groups by nonprofit organization Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. HMG has 28 IIHS award-winning vehicles between its brands, with 12 coming from Hyundai, 10 from Kia and six from Genesis.

In the J.D. Power Tech Experience Study, Hyundai secured the position of 'Highest Ranked Mass Market Brand', while the J.D. Power 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study also named Kia as the number one 'Mass-Market Brand'.

Genesis has also picked up several J.D. Power trophies this year, including winner of the 'Midsize Premium Car' for the G80 in the Vehicle Dependability Study.

For more information, visit: worldwide.hyundai.com or www.kianewscenter.com

favicon.png?sn=CN05217&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneering-new-evs-lead-hyundai-motor-groups-record-number-of-global-awards-in-2021-301443731.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN05217&Transmission_Id=202112140200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN05217&DateId=20211214
