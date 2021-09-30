Chai Trust Co Llc Buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Desktop Metal Inc, SomaLogic Inc, Sells Altimar Acquisition Corp II, Northern Star Investment Corp III, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: ZI, SLGC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Desktop Metal Inc, SomaLogic Inc, sells Altimar Acquisition Corp II, Northern Star Investment Corp III, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chai Trust Co Llc. As of 2021Q3, Chai Trust Co Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 3,465,762 shares, 22.94% of the total portfolio. Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 12,949,182 shares, 22.08% of the total portfolio. Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 13,046,376 shares, 17.38% of the total portfolio. Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,210,706 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 361,503 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in SomaLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $12.77, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chai Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1.

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.91.

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.79 and $117.26, with an estimated average price of $116.72.

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.62 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $55.07.

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $61.89, with an estimated average price of $57.93.