VoIP-Pal Provides the Current Schedule for Litigation of Their Patent Infringement Lawsuits in the Western District of Texas

WACO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) ( VPLM) is pleased to announce the Court in the Western District of Texas (WDTX) has granted the Joint Motion to Lift Stay and Proposed Schedule filed by the parties in Case Nos. 6:20-cv-267-ADA, 6:20-cv-269-ADA, 6:20-cv-272-ADA. Below are some of the key dates from the scheduling order. The complete litigation schedule has been posted on the Company website and can be accessed here.



May 17, 2022, Markman Hearing at 9:00 a.m.

May 18, 2022, Fact Discovery opens; deadline to serve Initial Disclosures per Rule 26(a)

December 2, 2022, Close of Fact Discovery

April 4, 2023, File Joint Pretrial Order and Pretrial Submissions (jury instructions, exhibits lists, witness lists, discovery and deposition designations); file oppositions to motions in limine

April 25, 2023, Final Pretrial Conference. The Court expects to set this date at the conclusion of the Markman Hearing

May 16, 2023, Jury Selection/Trial. The Court expects to set these dates at the conclusion of the Markman Hearing

VoIP-Pal CEO, Emil Malak said, “While we still have 17 months until our trial date, we are very pleased that the end is in sight. Our objective since we began this fight has been to have our day in court so our patents could be tested on their merits. Patience is a virtue.”

