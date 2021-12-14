Logo
FICO Appoints Matt Cox to Lead Europe, Middle East and Africa Operations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global analytics software leader FICO today announced that Matt Cox has been appointed as vice president and general manager of FICO for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Cox, who is based in Sweden, will oversee FICO's operations across the region.

Matt_Cox.jpg

Matt Cox is a seasoned executive with 20+ years global experience within the financial services industry. He has successfully led large transformation programs across a variety of different products and geographies, and before joining FICO in 2016 held leadership positions at Barclays, EnterCard, and Santander.

"Our customers, our partners and our team have been tremendously impressed by Matt's work as vice president of the highly consultative pre-sales team in EMEA," said Stephanie Covert, senior vice president for sales, marketing and services at FICO. "Under his leadership, we can swiftly advance our platform-first cloud strategy, which will give our customers in the region the unlimited opportunities of FICO Platform."

FICO works with most of the top EMEA lenders, as well as fintechs, telecommunications providers, insurance companies and other businesses.

FICO® Platform provides the ideal decisioning foundation companies need to successfully achieve digital transformation. It provides unprecedented insight into customers' immediate and future needs by eliminating data silos and enabling interoperability between enterprise applications. FICO Platform goes beyond any single use case to give firms true customer-centricity with deep, real-time, 360-degree insights into every customer touch, across all channels, for the full duration of the customer lifecycle. FICO was named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Digital Decisions Platforms, Q4 2020.

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at www.fico.com.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

FICO_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ05090&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fico-appoints-matt-cox-to-lead-europe-middle-east-and-africa-operations-301442976.html

SOURCE FICO

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ05090&Transmission_Id=202112140400PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ05090&DateId=20211214
