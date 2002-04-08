RealNetworks Introduces KONTXT for Images to Help Stop Spam and Scam Images from Being Sent Via Text

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

RealNetworks Introduces KONTXT for Images to Help Stop Spam and Scam Images from Being Sent Via Text

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

KONTXT data scientists continue to invent new AI techniques to thwart criminal activity in real-time

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealNetworks® ( RNWK), a leader in AI-powered digital media software and services, today unveils KONTXT® for Images to identify and stop scam images sent via text messages.  This service has now been deployed to two of the top three US mobile operators protecting A2P (Application to Person) and P2P (Person to Person) messaging channels.

Over the past year, KONTXT security analysts have discovered gaps in TelCo communication networks for messages sent to mobile devices via MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) protocol.  When mobile subscribers send text messages that include images, they are sent over MMS instead of SMS (Short Message Service).  The problem is, criminal spammers and fraudsters also use this route to send images that look like text messages to engage in phishing & smishing, as well as coupons for illegal drug and pharmaceutical offers that would typically have been blocked via KONTXT-protected SMS routes.

The KONTXT for Images real-time scanning service provides deep inspection of images and other files that are transmitted to mobile devices via MMS.  KONTXT scans go beyond simple URL and virus scanning-- which miss millions of fraudulent messages a day-- by breaking down and inspecting the content within the MMS message.  The service examines both text and image elements to spot patterns of text, URLs, and other embedded signals that criminals use to defraud unsuspecting mobile customers.  The impact of this service is two-fold.  It reduces spam and scam message reports from customers of these mobile operators, which leads to higher customer satisfaction. KONTXT for Images eliminates a significant volume of large messages with embedded images reducing TCO for messaging infrastructure. 

RealNetworks' KONTXT Solution
"KONTXT data scientists continue to invent new AI techniques to thwart criminal activity in real-time as well as predict where fraudsters may take their plan of attack next," said Michael Bordash, CTO of RealNetworks' KONTXT. “KONTXT’s total anti-spam/anti-fraud protection for mobile operators and enterprises is the only solution that is able to deep scan text, URLs, image, and voice. This omni-channel approach to message security allows KONTXT the unique ability to observe and react to threats that morph across these channels.

Availability
KONTXT for Images not only protects telephone customers, but it also protects network capacity by reducing fraudulent messages and allowing for prioritization of legitimate messages. KONTXT for Images is available for deployment to CPaaS platforms via API and to TelCos experiencing message fraud via MMS, SMTP, RCS and other custom integration cases.  The service is also available as a direct API integration for RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages, email gateways, push notifications, and other IP-based use-cases. Messaging providers interested in protecting their customers from fraud and spam can request a demo at https://kontxt.com.

About RealNetworks’ KONTXT
Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks® has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. KONTXT® (kontxt.com) is an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for categorizing and blocking fraudulent text messages, images, and voice calls, to help carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For more information, visit:realnetworks.com.  

Attachment

ti?nf=ODQxMTE0NiM0NjEyMDU2IzIxOTM4MzI=
SAFR.png
Deena Rataezyk
RealNetworks
425-373-6100
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment