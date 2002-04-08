RealNetworks Introduces KONTXT for Images to Help Stop Spam and Scam Images from Being Sent Via Text

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealNetworks® ( RNWK), a leader in AI-powered digital media software and services, today unveils KONTXT® for Images to identify and stop scam images sent via text messages. This service has now been deployed to two of the top three US mobile operators protecting A2P (Application to Person) and P2P (Person to Person) messaging channels.

Over the past year, KONTXT security analysts have discovered gaps in TelCo communication networks for messages sent to mobile devices via MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) protocol. When mobile subscribers send text messages that include images, they are sent over MMS instead of SMS (Short Message Service). The problem is, criminal spammers and fraudsters also use this route to send images that look like text messages to engage in phishing & smishing, as well as coupons for illegal drug and pharmaceutical offers that would typically have been blocked via KONTXT-protected SMS routes.

The KONTXT for Images real-time scanning service provides deep inspection of images and other files that are transmitted to mobile devices via MMS. KONTXT scans go beyond simple URL and virus scanning-- which miss millions of fraudulent messages a day-- by breaking down and inspecting the content within the MMS message. The service examines both text and image elements to spot patterns of text, URLs, and other embedded signals that criminals use to defraud unsuspecting mobile customers. The impact of this service is two-fold. It reduces spam and scam message reports from customers of these mobile operators, which leads to higher customer satisfaction. KONTXT for Images eliminates a significant volume of large messages with embedded images reducing TCO for messaging infrastructure.

"KONTXT data scientists continue to invent new AI techniques to thwart criminal activity in real-time as well as predict where fraudsters may take their plan of attack next," said Michael Bordash, CTO of RealNetworks' KONTXT. “KONTXT’s total anti-spam/anti-fraud protection for mobile operators and enterprises is the only solution that is able to deep scan text, URLs, image, and voice. This omni-channel approach to message security allows KONTXT the unique ability to observe and react to threats that morph across these channels.

KONTXT for Images not only protects telephone customers, but it also protects network capacity by reducing fraudulent messages and allowing for prioritization of legitimate messages. KONTXT for Images is available for deployment to CPaaS platforms via API and to TelCos experiencing message fraud via MMS, SMTP, RCS and other custom integration cases. The service is also available as a direct API integration for RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages, email gateways, push notifications, and other IP-based use-cases. Messaging providers interested in protecting their customers from fraud and spam can request a demo at https://kontxt.com.

Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks® has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. KONTXT® (kontxt.com) is an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for categorizing and blocking fraudulent text messages, images, and voice calls, to help carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For more information, visit:realnetworks.com.

