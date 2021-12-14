Logo
Skanska divests the office building Two Drydock in Boston, USA, for USD 234.5M, about SEK 2.0 billion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2021

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the office building Two Drydock in Boston, USA, for USD 234.5M, about SEK 2.0 billion, to a global investment firm. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska USA Commercial Development in the fourth quarter 2021. The transfer ownership of the property is effective immediately.

Two Drydock is a 13-story, 21,800-square-meter, Class-A, office building developed by Skanska which holds LEED Gold and Fitwel certifications. It features approximately 650 square meters of ground-floor retail, 150 above-ground parking spaces and a 930-square-meter outdoor plaza.

The office tenants of Two Drydock are a diverse group of pioneering companies. Lord Hobo Brewing Company and Render Coffee have entered into agreements to occupy the ground floor retail space, completing Skanska's vision for a dynamic, open-concept lobby experience, adding value for the surrounding community.

Two Drydock, which broke ground in June 2018, represents Skanska's sixth commercial development in Boston and fourth development in the Seaport. Since 2009, Skanska has invested a total of USD 3.2 billion in commercial and multi-family projects, creating more than 1 million square meters of sustainable and community focused developments in select U.S. markets.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Alicia Jones, Director Communications, Skanska USA, tel + 1 703 835 2762

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-the-office-building-two-drydock-in-boston--usa--for-usd-234-5m--about-sek-2-0-billio,c3471556

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO06786&sd=2021-12-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-divests-the-office-building-two-drydock-in-boston-usa-for-usd-234-5m-about-sek-2-0-billion-301443908.html

SOURCE Skanska

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO06786&Transmission_Id=202112140526PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO06786&DateId=20211214
