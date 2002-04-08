Jushi Holdings Inc. Opens 28th Retail Location Nationwide and 18th BEYOND / HELLO™ Store in Pennsylvania through its Subsidiary, Agape Total Health Care Inc

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its 28th retail location nationwide and 18th BEYOND / HELLO™ medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania through its subsidiary, Agape Total Health Care Inc. BEYOND / HELLO™ Pottsville will begin serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., providing an unparalleled in-store experience coupled with convenient online reservations available through beyond-hello.com and in-store express pickup.

BEYOND / HELLO™ Pottsville is conveniently located at 101 N. Centre St., in the old Schuylkill Trust Co. building that will be the only dispensary for 30 minutes in any direction. The building, a former bank built in 1923, is a classic “ small-town skyscraper ” with six stories of offices above the large banking hall. It resides in the center of Pottsville’s commercial heart located at the intersection of main and center in downtown Pottsville, sharing the block with other historic architecture hailing from the late 18th and early 19th centuries. BEYOND / HELLO™ Pottsville will occupy the first-floor banking hall, and special care has been taken to blend the modern retail style seamlessly with the former bank’s turn-of-the-century elegance.

“In 2019, our Company set a mission of broadening access for medical marijuana patients,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “In a little more than three years' time, we successfully opened up multiple retail locations throughout the Philadelphia, Greater Delaware Valley, Pittsburgh and Scranton Regions. Not only have we continued to successfully deliver on our mission of expanding access to medical marijuana treatments for Pennsylvania's growing patient population, but we also helped eliminate the need to drive long distances to access these life-changing treatments.”

BEYOND / HELLO™ Pottsville will carry dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices. The new retail location will provide customers and caregivers with an efficient, accessible and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment. As part of this commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, a licensed pharmacist, along with experienced well-trained staff, will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. BEYOND / HELLO™ Pottsville is also LGBTQIA+ friendly and handicap accessible.



About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook .



