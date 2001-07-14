Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A350-1000 Aircraft with Virgin Atlantic

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for two new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft with Virgin Atlantic. The two new A350-1000s are scheduled to deliver to the airline in 2023 and 2024 from ALC’s orderbook with Airbus.

“We are pleased to announce this placement of two new Airbus A350-1000s with Virgin Atlantic,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “ALC’s long history with the airline has been focused on fleet transformation and modernization, and these two new aircraft will add to Virgin Atlantic’s growing A350 operations and commitment to sustainable travel.”

