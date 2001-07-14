OneMain Holdings Announces Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the Company’s share repurchase authorization to $300 million from the previously announced $200 million.

As of December 13, 2021, the Company had repurchased 4.6 million shares for $186 million under the existing authorization, including approximately $64 million since September 30, 2021. Pursuant to two separate authorizations, the Company also repurchased approximately 3.6 million shares for $199 million in July and October 2021.

This increase in authorization is expected to bridge the Company to its fourth quarter earnings call, during which the Company plans to further discuss its future capital return strategy.

The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined by the Company based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors and will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws through open market purchases, block trades and/or privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The Company is not obligated to purchase any shares under the program, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The actual timing, number and share price of shares repurchased will depend on several factors, including the market price of the Company’s stock, general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal requirements. The share repurchase program is expected to be funded by cash on hand and future cash generated from ongoing operations.

