JLL Aligns with HqO, an Industry Leader in Workplace Experience Technology

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

JLL Aligns with HqO, an Industry Leader in Workplace Experience Technology

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tenant engagement strategies are key for return to office plans

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retaining, attracting, and building stronger relationships with tenants returning to the office will be critical for the long-term success of commercial office buildings. To further enhance tenant engagement and experience across its portfolio of managed buildings, JLL has aligned with HqO, an industry-leading workplace experience platform, to bring world-class workplace experiences to JLL clients both on-site and digitally.

JLL has made a strategic investment in HqO as the preferred service provider for workplace experience because of its commitment to delivering best-in-class technology and customer success. HqO’s product consists of an award-winning app, analytics suite, hybrid work tools, and a flex space management system.

The platform allows JLL’s Experience Management group, which combines best-in-class programming and service both digitally and physically, to streamline the workplace experiences delivered to tenants through an easy-to-use app and provide valuable data and feedback for landlords to make more informed decisions that drive greater tenant engagement.

“JLL has committed to being an industry leader in technology, which includes creating strategic alignments with firms like HqO,” said Jay Koster, President of Investor Services, JLL. “Through this strategic alignment, we have been able to work in lockstep with HqO to help customize the user experience to fit the evolving needs of the industry during this crucial inflection point.”

“In today’s market, experience and amenities have gone from niceties to necessities,” added Tom Larance, Head of Experience Management at JLL. “HqO will help us solve how technology can best serve our clients and office communities, today and in the future.”

HqO, a JLL Spark investment in 2018, has now secured a follow-on corporate investment from JLL, becoming one of the latest additions to JLL’s proptech ecosystem.

“JLL Spark has been a prominent investor in HqO since 2018 and we are excited to expand our relationship to solve the needs of JLL’s clients globally,” said Yishai Lerner, Co-CEO at JLL Technologies. “HqO is a must-have product for any landlord seeking to retain, attract and build stronger tenant relationships. Together, we will further drive technology innovation within the real estate sector.”

“JLL has been a leader in the industry by operating at the intersection of technology, property management, and experience strategy,” said Chase Garbarino, CEO and Co-Founder of HqO. “This aligns perfectly with how we at HqO serve our customers. As the preferred service provider for workplace experience, we are excited to deepen our relationship with JLL and deliver our joint clients a complete end-to-end workplace experience that truly revolutionizes the way people value the office.”

JLL’s 2,300 property management experts in the U.S. provide comprehensive real estate services in more than 1,200 buildings totaling more than 208 million square feet.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

About HqO

As the leader in workplace experience technology, HqO is revolutionizing how people connect with each other and the places they work — right from the palm of their hands. Composed of an award-winning app, analytics suite, hybrid work tools, and a flex space management system, the HqO Workplace Experience Platform empowers property teams and companies to create personalized experiences that engage and delight the people at their properties and inform data-driven decision making.

Active in over 200 million square feet of commercial real estate and across 24 countries, HqO helps build meaningful relationships with the people in the workplace every day. For more information, visit www.hqo.com.

About JLL

JLL (: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 95,000 as of September 30, 2021. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll
https://twitter.com/jll?s=21
https://instagram.com/jll?utm_medium=copy_link
https://www.facebook.com/JLLUSA/

Contact: Kristen Murphy, JLL Senior Manager, Public Relations
Phone: +1 617 848 1572
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxMTI0NCM0NjEyMzA5IzIxODcxNjI=
HqO.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment